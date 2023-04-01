American Towers LLC, 621 Cobb Road, $5,000, concrete pads for generator.
GWD Hospitality Group, 527 Bypass 72 NW, $548,298, renovate guest rooms/corridors/stairs.
Jean Tommie (Estate), 1490 Highway 72-221, $4,500, brace floors and block work.
Gleamns Human Resources Commission, 229 Hospital St., $15,217, foundation repair.
Robert Pechacek Trustee, 113 Long Point Road, Hodges, $802,500, new construction.
Wojciech Tomczyk, 1214 Smith St., Donalds, $31,680, mobile home 16x66.
Dewayne and Donna Free, 320 Davenport Road, Hodges, $76,800, mobile home 32x80.
Chelcea and Justin McKinney, 2403 Highway 246, Ninety Six, $61,440, mobile home 32x64.
Leslie Hayes, 105 Cedar Drive, inground pool 15x40.
Michael and Christin Lowe, 119 Heathwood Drive, swimming pool 20x40.
Clint Steifle, 111 Appaloosa Lane, $15,200, metal building 30x36.
Sarah Darragh, 821 Woodlawn Road, $5,000, storage shop 24x24.
Gary Jones, 2320 Dixie Drive, Hodges, $50,000, pole barn 40x100.
Jo Anne Reinhardt, 106 Isabella Court, $20,000, 25x25 screened-in porch.
Elvin Campbell, 109 Allison Drive, $9,219, roof replacement.
Travis Lathren, 105 Laurel Ridge Place, $7,791, roof replacement.
Brian Parker, 102 Clegg Court, $7,300, roof replacement.
Vanessa Bowie, 220 Rock Knoll Drive, $2,000, new roof.
William and Susan Mitchell, 106 Coogans Bluff, Hodges, $19.915, new roof.
Barry and Sue Ohler, 105 Coogans Bluff, Hodges, $26,753, new roof.
Leonard and Sheryl Smith, 103 Greene Ave., Ninety Six, $7,334, new roof.
Steven Young, 802 Sweetwater Road, $6,122, new roof.
Robert Dean, 506 Grace St., $4,875, replacement windows.
Christopher and Jessica Long, 108 Corrie Court, $6,100, new roof.
Montclair Apartments LLC, 111 Montclair Drive, $22,025, install 11 helical piles.
Sylvia Crowe, 2817 Sam Hodges Road, Donalds, $5,201, replace 2 entry doors.
Gamble and Nancy Roquemore, 218 Clairmont Drive, $2,711, replace 3 windows.
Tory Henderson 309, Vintage Court, $2,925, reroof.
David and Glenna Laign, 621 Fairway Lakes Road, $15,975, replace 23 windows.
Albert Witt, 854 Bowie St., $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Roy and Robin Whitt, 102 Sherwood Lane, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Carol Umphress, 510 Nautical Way, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
John and Sue Mallom, 414 Commonwealth Drive, Ninety Six, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Robert and Luvenia Dorn, 1222 Barksdale Ferry Road, Troy, $5,000, tear off/reroof.
Fred Wright, 321 Lanham St., $2,800, new roof.
Darwin and Katherine Hadley, 109 Cape Charles Court, $10,000, install exterior doors and drywall.
Frederick and Becky Wideman, 401 Fairforest Drive, $6,395, reroof.
Edward White, 104 Tifton Drive, $15,500, reroof.
John and Yvette Smith, 104 Furman Ave., $15,617, reroof.
Angela Deale, 1115 Siloam Church Road, $8,000, floors, skylights and new roof.
Stockman Lands Inc., 701 Bypass 25 NE, $14,000.
SCF RC Funding IV LLC, 214 Bypass 72 NW, $13,400.
Greenwood Congregation of Jehovah, 611 New Market St., $4,000.