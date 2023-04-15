Better Business Bureau of the Upstate recently conducted a business investigation regarding Upstate Windows and Exteriors LLC, a window installation company based in Central. Upstate Windows and Exteriors claims to produce “quality workmanship for a fair and honest price,” but consumers report losing a large deposit when work is neither completed nor refunded.
The company has nine unresolved complaints on file with BBB.org. According to reports to BBB, the sum of money currently unrefunded is more than $36,000. One consumer reported waiting more than a year for her window installation service, but it has not been provided, nor has her 50% deposit refunded.
Other consumers report never receiving communication from the company once a deposit is submitted. The owner has informed the BBB to have no contact with his business, and all BBB communication needs to be with his bankruptcy attorney.
Initially, some consumers have received a response from the business providing a promised start date for the window installation. However, the date passes with no work or explanation from the company. Consumers reported spending months calling and texting before they receive an explanation, if they receive one at all.
To BBB’s knowledge, the business has not issued refunds nor provided window installation services. BBB of the Upstate originally made contact with Upstate Windows and Exteriors, but all recent attempts at contact have not been returned.
Before buying anything online, BBB recommends researching the business online. Use a search engine, check social media profiles and online reviews, and look for information about the company on bbb.org. Also, before making an online payment, make sure a website’s credit card payment processing option is secure.