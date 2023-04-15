BBB logo

Better Business Bureau of the Upstate recently conducted a business investigation regarding Upstate Windows and Exteriors LLC, a window installation company based in Central. Upstate Windows and Exteriors claims to produce “quality workmanship for a fair and honest price,” but consumers report losing a large deposit when work is neither completed nor refunded.

The company has nine unresolved complaints on file with BBB.org. According to reports to BBB, the sum of money currently unrefunded is more than $36,000. One consumer reported waiting more than a year for her window installation service, but it has not been provided, nor has her 50% deposit refunded.