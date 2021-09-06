I’m sure most of our readers were like me this past weekend, glued to my TV as I soaked up as much college football as possible. How could you not?
When the calendar flips to September, for me and most of my friends, college football is 1A, 1B and 1C for my weekend. At almost no other time in the year would I wake up, turn on my TV and watch it until it is time for bed, flipping between games all throughout the country.
In the south, college football is king, and growing up in Alabama, I was engulfed by the sport. In Alabama, we have a variety of minor league baseball teams, but since there isn’t a major league team in the state, college football was the next substitute.
Don’t get me wrong. I was — and still am — a huge baseball fan, but nothing compares to getting ready for a college football game.
Before my time in college, I attended only two or three college games, and only one of them was for my favorite team – the Florida Gators.
As I attended the University of Alabama, I had my first real chance to be involved in the life of college football: tailgating pre- and post-game at friends’ houses or on campus, watching the team come out for warmups and just seeing people from all walks of life showing up on campus.
While I was in college, I covered Alabama’s football team for two years, getting a chance to travel to every SEC West stadium and a couple of SEC East stadiums and getting a chance to soak up each venue in person.
Last year was a weird feeling as we all held our breath to see if football would even be played. In the grand scheme of what was going on in the world, it seemed so trivial, but it just felt unimaginable not having college football in the fall. While it wasn’t perfect, teams adjusted and we managed to have a version of the 2020 season, though the fanfare wasn’t the same with limited capacity or empty stadiums.
I am thankful that we had to go through that version because I know how much sweeter this season will be to me. This year, I know I am going to attend several college football games, and I couldn’t be more excited for those games and the overall season.
It just means more.