COLUMBIA — Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz was proud his team wouldn’t let the obstacles they’ve faced this season keep them from success.
And he happily congratulated them, COVID-19 worries and all, after the Tigers’ 17-10 victory over South Carolina on Saturday night.
“Can you grab me hand sanitizer? I’ve been touching a lot of players,” he said.
Coronavirus has severely impacted the Tigers this year: they had just 52 scholarship players available this week and defensive coordinator Ryan Walters remained at home because of contact tracing concerns.
Still, Missouri and quarterback Connor Bazelak opened a 17-0 lead in the first half and defense held on to defeat the Gamecocks 17-10 on Saturday night.
Clemson game postponedThe game between No. 4 Clemson and Florida State was postponed hours before kickoff Saturday when medical personnel from both schools could not agree it was safe to play.
The Tigers learned a day earlier one of their players tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press.
TOP 25No. 3 Ohio State 42,
No. 9 Indiana 35COLUMBUS, Ohio — Master Teague ran for a career-high 169 yards and two touchdowns, Justin Fields accounted for three scores and No. 3 Ohio State held off a comeback bid by Michael Penix Jr., Ty Fryfogle and No. 9 Indiana for a 42-35 victory Saturday.
The Hoosiers (4-1) rallied from a four-touchdown deficit in the second half and made it a one-score game with 10:26 left, when Penix and Fryfogle connected on a 56-yard touchdown strike.
No. 1 Alabama 63, Kentucky 3TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — DeVonta Smith caught nine passes for 144 yards and set the Southeastern Conference career record with two more touchdowns in Alabama’s victory over short-handed Kentucky.
No. 6 Florida 38, Vanderbilt 17NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Trask passed for 383 yards and three touchdowns and Florida overcame an early deficit to beat Vanderbilt.
The Gators (6-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) pulled into Vanderbilt Stadium an hour before kickoff already in uniform, hoping to avoid the visitors locker room as a coronavirus precaution.
The Commodores (0-7, 0-7) opened the game by driving for a touchdown, but Trask helped get Florida on track for its seventh consecutive win in the series.
No. 7 Cincinnati 36,
Central Florida 33ORLANDO, Fla. — Desmond Ridder threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores and Cincinnati beat Central Florida to head into the release of the first College Football Playoff rankings unbeaten.
No. 8 BYU 66,
North Alabama 14PROVO, Utah — Tyler Allgeier ran for a career-high 141 yards and two touchdowns and BYU routed overmatched North Alabama to improve to 9-0.
Allgeier had his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Zach Wilson threw for 212 yards and four touchdowns before halftime and added 33 yards rushing. He had a season-high 256.3 QB rating.
No. 19 Northwestern 17,
No. 10 Wisconsin 7EVANSTON, Ill. — Peyton Ramsey threw two touchdown passes and Northwestern shut down Graham Mertz and Wisconsin to take control of the Big Ten West.
Northwestern forced five turnovers — four in the first half — and sacked Mertz three times in its first win over a Top 10 team since a 28-25 victory over No. 9 Nebraska on Nov. 5, 2011. Ramsey, a graduate transfer from Indiana, was 23 for 44 for 203 yards, and Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman had four receptions for 95 yards.
No. 11 Oregon 38, UCLA 35EUGENE, Ore. — Tyler Shough threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns and Oregon held off short-handed UCLA to remain undefeated.
At 3-0, Oregon solidified its spot atop the Pac-12 North.
No. 13 Georgia 31,
Mississippi State 24ATHENS, Ga. — JT Daniels made quite a debut between the hedges, throwing for 401 yards and four touchdowns in Georgia’s victory over Mississippi State,
Playing for the first time since the 2019 opener with Southern California, Daniels became the third quarterback to start for the Bulldogs (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) this season.
No. 18 Oklahoma 41,
No. 14 Oklahoma State 13NORMAN, Okla. — Spencer Rattler passed for 301 yards and four touchdowns and ran for another score to help Oklahoma beat Oklahoma State.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for a career-high 141 yards, and Theo Wease caught two touchdown passes for the Sooners in their fifth straight victory. Oklahoma (6-2, 5-2) won its sixth straight in the series and extended its November winning streak to 23 dating to 2014
No. 15 Coastal Carolina 34,
Appalachian State 23CONWAY — Reese White scored on a 3-yard run with 2:24 to play and Coastal Carolina improved to 8-0 with its first victory over Appalachian State.
The Chants (6-0 Sun Belt Conference) had lost all six previous games to the four-time defending Sun Belt champion Mountaineers.
But they held Appalachian State (6-2, 4-1) to just two field goals in the second half after falling behind 17-9 at halftime.
No. 17 Iowa State 45,
Kansas State 0AMES, Iowa — Brock Purdy passed for 236 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State beat Kansas State for its most lopsided win over the Wildcats in 77 years.
Iowa State (6-2) improved to 6-1 in the Big 12, matching the school record for conference wins.
No. 20 Southern Cal 33,
Utah 17SALT LAKE CITY — Kedon Slovis threw for two touchdowns and Southern California used a strong defensive performance to overpower Utah.
Slovis completed 24 of 35 passes for 264 yards for USC (3-0, 3-0 Pac-12), but the Trojans’ defense took centerstage, forcing five turnovers to move into pole position for the Pac-12 South title.
NC State 16, No. 21 Liberty 14RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State blocked Alex Barbir’s 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:18 left to beat Liberty, handing the Flames their first loss this season.
No. 23 Auburn 30,
Tennessee 17AUBURN, Ala. — Smoke Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown and Auburn overcame a slow start to beat Tennessee.
Auburn (5-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference) fell behind 10-0 to Tennessee (2-5, 2-5) and dealt with injuries to star running back Tank Bigsby and its two starting offensive tackles. The Tigers were playing their first game in 21 days after a scheduled off week and the postponement of a game at Mississippi State.
ACCPittsburgh 47, Virginia Tech 14PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett threw for 404 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another in his final start at Heinz Field as the Panthers blew out the Hokies 47-14 on Saturday despite missing 16 players because of COVID-19 protocols, including three starters on the offensive line and leading receiver Jordan Addison.
Virginia 55,
Abilene Christian 15CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Brennan Armstrong threw for 383 yards and four touchdowns and Virginia beat Abilene Christian.
SECLSU 27, Arkansas 24FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A targeting penalty in the fourth quarter helped LSU continue its go-ahead drive, scoring with 3:59 left to dispatch Arkansas.