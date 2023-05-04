Star Wars Weddings

Julia and Robert Jones exchange vows Thursday during their wedding ceremony in Akron, Ohio.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

AKRON, Ohio — When Julia and Robert Jones discovered that a judge from the Akron Municipal Court in Ohio would be officiating “Star Wars”-themed weddings on May the Fourth, the couple felt the Force calling them to commit to the ceremony.

“There was no other right decision, that was it,” Julia Jones said.