GLENWOOD, Md. — A local man, his handlebar mustache and fire baton twirling.
All of these things can be found in Benjamin Taylor’s video entry for the Wahl Most Talented Beard in America Contest where he also showcases skills that include sign language, drone flying, disc golf and magic tricks.
Taylor, who lives in Glenwood just outside of Frederick County, is one of 10 finalists in the contest and the only Deaf person in the group.
He has a full beard and a long mustache that’s expertly curled up at the ends for maximum effect.
“My wife, she really wanted me to shave my beard,” Taylor said recently through an interpreter. “So we were talking about that. I said, ‘No let’s wait because if I get in the top 10, I’ve got to keep it.’ So, she said, ‘OK.’”
And when Taylor made it to the top 10, his wife said he had to make it to the top three.
Wahl is an American grooming company. Their contest will name three winners who will win $20,000, $10,000 and $5,000, respectively.
In an email, Taylor said he initially got involved because his friend Ben Ratell suggested it. In 2014, he won second place for English Moustache in the Just For Men World Beard and Moustache Championships.