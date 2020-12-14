ABBEVILLE — A few thousand people in Abbeville got a holiday gift on Saturday: a chance to get out of the house.
Early presents included the 11th Abbeville Rotary Club Reindeer Run 5K and the annual Christmas parade.
Up to 90 people from 10 to 78 years of age braved a chilly morning to run from downtown to the library and back.
Some were serious about a good run and some ... well, how often will anybody see a pair of T-Rexes hoofing asphalt?
Keith Barnes was serious. He blurted out “63” as he rounded a corner to approach the finish line. “I started running in 1974 when Steve Prefontaine was my hero.”
Prefontaine was an American long-distance runner who competed in the 1972 Summer Olympics. While running for the Oregon Track Club, Prefontaine set American records at every distance from 2,000 to 10,000 meters. Prefontaine’s career generated considerable media coverage, which helped inspire the 1970s running boom.
Barnes ran for Hudson High School on the cross country team. He said he was probably the only person in the 60s age group, adding that might mean he won by default.
“Like Rocky Balboa, “I’m not looking to win, I’m just glad to go the distance,” he said.
Unlike many runners, he admitted he entered the race for money, a good trick considering that no prizes were offered in the race, which raised money for the Angel Tree Bicycle Fund. Barnes explained his job requires him to maintain a certain degree of fitness.
Turnout for the race was good, said Mark Meyers, Reindeer Run chairman. A lot more people than usual registered to run the day of the race. The race benefits the Bicycle Fund, which supplies bicycles to children in Abbeville County through the Angel Tree program.
As a result of all the running there will be a lot of happy children. A spectator waiting for the parade said he volunteers to deliver the bicycles for Angel Tree. You can see a lot of smiling faces, he said. Some of the parents try to hide the bicycles from their children. It doesn’t always work.
Shirley Rudder Smith, who just turned 71, is serious about her running. She came in at 45 minutes. Her technique is running mixed with brisk walking.
Her doctor told her not to run because of her age, but Smith hasn’t slowed down.
“It’s never too late to start. I started when I was 65; I’ve done more than 20 5Ks and 10Ks and gotten a lot of medals,” she said, adding that she is in good health, doesn’t take medicines and has no problem sleeping.
Plenty more people lined the roads in Abbeville to enjoy the parade.
“It’s good to be around people again,” agreed Steve and Andrea Dapoint. “Abbe- ville does a lot of community things, which is cool.”
Enjoying the parade paid more tangible dividends as their son, Steven, nearly filled his Santa cap with candy thrown by people on the floats. Steve celebrated the occasion by wearing one of the more interesting, but not ugly, Christmas sweaters.
Madelin Smith enjoyed the parade, but noted it was shorter than the ones she remembered when she marched with the high school band. She said she missed the band this year.
A vendor also noted the band’s absence, along with the lack of floats for the cheerleaders and the football team, perhaps a result of the pandemic.
Crowds were good, Smith said, although she guessed they were smaller because of COVID-19. She skipped the parade for several years, but that changed when she became a mother. “Now that I have kids, I come every year.”
Candy was a favorite part of the parade, both for Madelin and her children. She said her favorite was the blue raspberry Dum Dum Pops.
Up to 15 vendors set up next to the Belmont Inn to welcome spectators, selling everything from ornaments and health supplements to candies and candles.
Bombs were big sellers. Milk chocolate bombs, that is. Ashley Hodges had a table filled with them. By the parade’s end, only a few were left. The bombs look like cupcakes. She showed visitors a video depicting what happens when hot milk hits the bomb, specifically the explosion of marshmallows as the milk hits them.
Bombs have been around for a while, but for some reason, they went viral this year, thanks to TikTok. Hodges said when she realized how popular they were, she got instructions and equipment for making them and business has been good.
Keisha Culbreath was selling weight-loss supplements. She said she used it herself and went from 250 pounds to 227 pounds, and lost 10 inches from her waist.
The tables were offered for $10 per vendor. That’s not bad for the exposure, Culbreath said. Saturday was her first time in Abbeville, although she has sold in Charleston.
Downtown businesses also were open, and getting attention from people who visited for the parade.