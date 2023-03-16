Nine years ago, Glen Crawford was coaching at Reinhardt University and had a lot of success, leading the Eagles to the NAIA national tournament five times in his eight years.
But he wanted more. He wanted to make the jump to the NCAA.
In June of 2015, he made that jump, taking over a Lander softball team that was in disarray.
In that first year, the Bearcats had immediate success, improving from a 12-win team in 2015 to a 25-win team the next year. For the first time since 2003, Lander had a winning record, and for the first time since 2010, it was heading to the Peach Belt Tournament.
Originally, Lander was going to be a springboard for Crawford. He wanted to go to the Division I level. He had just watched Kermit Smith take the Bearcats baseball team to the College World Series and finish as the No. 3 team in the country. Smith made the jump to Appalachian State during that summer, so Crawford knew there was a road from Lander to the next level.
He even interviewed with Furman and Winthrop for their head coaching jobs, but life changed.
“It’s funny how you go in life and God will direct your path and change your vision sometimes,” Crawford said. “I came in right away and realized what Lander was about real quick. Kermit finished third in the nation in baseball that year, and okay, this is a business, let’s get busy. I got that feel and I’m like ‘Kermit is going D1, okay. I can get there from here, so let’s try that.’
“Early on, I was like ‘I’m going to be here, do my thing and try to go D1.’ ... We slowly got accustomed to Greenwood and started loving Greenwood. It started to feel like home. Then you see your life change a little bit. It just changed the perspective of where you want to go.”
Eight years later, Crawford is finally taking that next step, but instead of coaching at the DI level, he’s heading back to NAIA, taking over as Columbia College’s next athletic director.
“Glen’s clear vision for Columbia College Athletics made him the perfect fit for our institution,” Columbia College President Tom Bogart said in a press release.
“His passion for student success is exceeded only by his love for connecting with and transforming the lives of young student-athletes. We look forward to his imminent impact on our athletic program that is rooted in tradition and poised for success in the future.”
That process started when COVID-19 shut down Crawford’s 2020 season. He started thinking about life after coaching.
“I wanted to get in administration and run a team of coaches. I thought that would be interesting,” Crawford said. “I went back and finished my master’s. I did my internship under Brian Reese, which I thought was very nice of him to let me do. I got to sit in on a lot of different things. The more I got to sit in, the more I was like, ‘Yeah, I can see myself doing down the road.’”
Columbia was the perfect opportunity for Crawford to make the jump.
He had all the necessary experience to be the Koala’s next AD but personally, it was close enough to Greenwood that his family could stay in Greenwood. His wife Julie teaches at Lander while his daughters Haylie and Riley are Lander students.
“Looking further down the line at life, this is the best opportunity,” Crawford said. “It may not come up again in five or 10 years, so we went for it. It was very exciting to get it. Now I’m wearing two hats. I’m trying to figure out what I want to do as an AD there and still give my full attention to my players and program at Lander like they deserve.”
As an AD, Crawford is going to rely on his experience from working with Reese.
“I can always knock on his door and if he’s doing something, he’ll make time for me and listen,” Crawford said. “The one thing I love about Brian is I’m not going to take my stuff and throw it on him. He’s going to help me with whatever I’ve got going on, but he’s not going to do it for me.
“That’s something that I’ve already told the coaches at Columbia. ... Just leadership stuff like that and how he handles that.”
Crawford is just 16 wins away from his 200th career win at Lander and just 20 shy of winning 500 career games as a coach. In eight years, he’s led the Bearcats to a lot of different milestones — going to the PBC tournament in his first year, hosting the PBC tournament last season and setting up the Brianna Surrento Kickoff Classic, which honors the memory of Surrento who died in a car accident in 2020.
But the relationships were his favorite part of his coaching career.
“This is going sound cliché, but seeing kids graduate. Seeing kids get married, having kids. Those are fun memories,” Crawford said. “Just seeing kids become young adults. Watching them come in as freshmen and watching them go out as seniors and their change. Seeing them reach their goals of what they want.
“When I first started coaching, I coached for wins. Now I coach to see that growth.”