The Lander women’s tennis team defeated Georgia College 5-2 at home Sunday afternoon.
The victory marks the Bearcats’ first-ever win over Georgia College since joining the NCAA in 1992. It is also the first win in a Peach Belt Conference opener in three seasons.
The Bearcats move to 4-2 and 1-0 in the PBC, while Georgia College drops to 0-4 and 0-1 in the PBC.
The Bearcats dropped the first doubles contest 7-6. Eduarda Ferreira and Polina Radchenko earned the 6-2 doubles win against Tyla Carter and Emma Fleming. Kylee Ramsey and Lindsey Wiggins defeated Emily Pope and Kim Yatribi 6-3 to clinch the doubles point.
In singles, No. 45 Eduarda Ferreira was the first to claim a singles victory with a 6-4, 6-3 win.
Nelli Lius dropped her match 6-4, 6-2 while Kayleigh Hahn had to retire in the third set of her match as she lost by default.
Raquel Acco and Lindsey Wiggins earned victories for the Bearcats, moving the score in the Bearcats’ favor, 4-2.
Polina Radchenko tallied the next victory for the Bearcats with a 6-2, 6-2 win over the Bobcats’ Jordan Bowie, which sealed the win.