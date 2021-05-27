PADRE ISLAND NATIONAL SEASHORE, Texas — A young alligator traced to the Louisiana bayous traded swamp scum for a sandy Padre Island beach in South Texas.
In an unusual spin from “Jaws,” the gator showed up Monday on Malaquite Beach, about 25 miles southeast of Corpus Christi, Padre Island National Seashore officials said in a Facebook post.
National Park Service rangers found it and checked its tail notch and tags on its rear feet to determine it had come from Louisiana.
How it got to South Texas remains a mystery, but its spring break ended abruptly as rangers took it to a rehabilitation center to recover from its journey.
While alligators can tolerate saltwater for a few hours or even days, they are primarily freshwater reptiles living in swampy areas, rivers, streams, lakes, and ponds, according to a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration website.
Germany: Large cocaine haul thrown in garbage binsBERLIN — Staff at a logistics company in Germany threw cocaine with a street value of up to $1.2 million in the trash, not realizing that the packages they’d found inside banana crates were drugs, customs officials said Tuesday.
Authorities said that a fruit logistics company in Erding, near Munich, called police on May 10 to report that workers had discovered at least almost 10 pounds of cocaine in organic waste bins on their premises.
Police determined that the drugs had been dumped there a day earlier by subcontractors who gave no thought to the “foreign objects” they found wrapped in tape inside the banana crates before discarding them.
The Munich customs office said the crates had been shipped from Ecuador via the Netherlands. No further packets of the high-grade cocaine were found.