Gooding wins at 2021 Girls Fall Challenge
Final round results of the Girls Fall Challenge hosted by the Links at Stoney Point in Greenwood on Sunday.
Entering the day tied at the top, Kennedy Gooding of Lexington fired the only under par round of the tournament to claim victory of the 2021 Girls Fall Challenge. She finished with a final round of one-under par 71 and an overall score of three-over par 147 for the tournament.
Olivia Ireland of Inman took home second place posting a final round score of two-over par 74. She finished the tournament at eight-over par 152 overall.
Olivia Pellerin of Greenville had an overall score of nine-over par 153 and carded a final round of two-over par 74 to secure third.
Men’s soccer beats North Georgia 4-0
The Lander men’s soccer team took care of business in the Peach Belt Conference quarterfinals with a 4-0 victory over North Georgia on Saturday.
Lander moves to 11-7-0 overall while North Georgia concludes their season at 6-11-1.
With the win over North Georgia, the Bearcats are now just one win away from capturing 500 wins as a program.
Lander is also 18-4-2 all-time against North Georgia with a 9-1-1 record at home against the Nighthawks.
Bearcats shut out
Aiken 1-0
Second-seeded Lander defeated seventh seed USC-Aiken 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the Peach Belt Tournament.
The Bearcats advance to the semifinals at Blanchard Woods Park in Evans, Ga., next Friday.
Lander will face the winner of the Flagler/Georgia College at 8 p.m.
The Bearcats dominated the first half, living on the Pacer side of the field and outshooting the USC-Aiken 8-0. The lone goal was scored by Annika Seifart on an assist from Mia Piazza in the 16th minute. Despite only scoring one goal in the match, the Bearcats held the Pacers without a shot and recorded their eighth shutout and fourth in their last five games.
Hemric snatches
Xfinity Series title
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Daniel Hemric made the first victory of his career one of the biggest NASCAR upsets — a championship-winning overtime stunner against the reigning champ.
Hemric beat Austin Cindric in a door-to-door sprint across the finish line Saturday night at Phoenix Raceway to give Joe Gibbs Racing its first championship of the weekend.
JGR races Sunday for the Cup title with both Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr., and Toyota, which won the Truck Series championship Friday night, could sweep all three of NASCAR’s national series with another upset.
Steven Alker wings PGA Tour Champions
BOCA RATON, Fla.— Steven Alker had to qualify for his first PGA Tour Champions event three months ago and kept playing all the way to the Charles Schwab Cup final.
Alker capped off his amazing run Sunday when he closed with a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory in the TimberTech Championship, easily moving into the top 36 players who advance to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Locked in a duel with Jim Furyk on the back nine of The Old Course at Broken Sound, Alker holed an 18-foot birdie putt on the 15th hole to take the lead, and then finished with a birdie he didn’t need to win by two over Furyk and Miguel Angel Jimenez.
Hovland repeats as winner at Mayakoba
PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico — Viktor Hovland won again on the PGA Tour, this time without a clutch finish. The Norwegian star was too dominant to give anyone else a chance Sunday in the World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba.
Hovland seized control with three birdies on the front nine, and never let Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas or anyone else get closer than three shots the rest of the way.
He closed with a 4-under 67 for a four-shot win over Carlos Ortiz of Mexico, making him the first repeat winner since Mayakoba began in 2007.
Max Verstappen wins in Mexico, extends lead
MEXICO CITY — Red Bull earned itself one heck of a Formula One fiesta.
Max Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix with a dominant race Sunday to stretch his season championship lead over Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton. Teammate Sergio Perez was the first Mexican driver in race history to not just lead the race, but also to earn a podium when he finished third.
And the result pulled Red Bull nearly even with Mercedes in a team championship worth millions of dollars at the end of season.
While Verstappen and Perez basked in the chants of “Olé! Olé!” from the massive crowd during the podium ceremony and Perez’s father wildly waved the Mexican flag, Hamilton could only watch and listen.
Cincinnati holds on to No. 2 as Tide nears
Cincinnati held on to the No. 2 ranking by just four points over No. 3 Alabama in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, and Oregon slipped passed Ohio State to move up to No. 5.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 for the fifth straight week in the Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. The teams closest to the Bulldogs are more tightly packed after another weekend of upsets and close calls.
The Bearcats received 1,440 points from the media panel after beating Tulsa 28-20, and the Crimson Tide had 1,436 following a 20-14 victory against LSU.
Cincinnati has been ranked No. 2, best in school history, for four straight weeks.
Furman, Brevard
to meet in exhibition
GREENVILLE — Furman’s women’s basketball team takes the court for the first time today when it plays host to Brevard in a 7 p.m. exhibition contest at Timmons Arena. Admission is free.
Fans can follow the action via StatBroadcast live stats, available through FurmanPaladins.com, and get timely updates via the team’s Twitter feed @FurmanWBB.
Head coach Jackie Carson’s squad, which returns three starters, led by consensus All-Southern Conference senior small forward Tierra Hodges, was a preseason No. 4 pick in a poll of league head coaches. The Paladins tip off the regular season on Friday when they entertain Presbyterian in a 7 p.m. contest.