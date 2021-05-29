World War II-era warbirds are coming to Greenwood County Airport the first weekend in June.
A B-25 bomber named “Show Me” from Missouri, and a P-51 Mustang fighter, from Woodruff, will be here for a static display that is a sanctioned event of the 54th South Carolina Festival of Flowers.
See the B-25 bomber from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 5, and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 6. That Sunday, it will be alongside the P-51 fighter, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free.
These military aircraft are being sponsored by the nonprofit Greenwood County Aviation Expo, which sponsored air shows in years past.
With funds in its treasury remaining, Aviation Expo president Broadus “Bo” Bowman, of Greenwood, said the nonprofit wanted to again do something aviation-related. The idea for this static display came together as a way to celebrate local B-25 history, Bowman said.
During World War II, many military bases were outfitted with B-25s for training purposes. Both Columbia and Coronaca Army Air Fields in South Carolina were among more active B-25 bases, according to B-25History.org. South Carolina served as a training center for pilots.
B-25s were lost in training accidents in two South Carolina lakes. One ended up underwater in Lake Murray on April 4, 1943. It was recovered Sept. 19, 2005.
And, one ended up in Lake Greenwood on D-Day, the day of the Normandy invasion, June 6, 1944. It was recovered in August 1983 in a massive effort initiated by Greenwood’s Mat Self.
The bomber from Lake Greenwood is still under cosmetic restoration.
It is displayed at the Jim Hamilton — L.B. Owens Airport in Columbia. The bomber was displayed during the 1992 50th anniversary reunion of Doolittle Raiders in Columbia and again during the 60th reunion.
Kenneth Berry, board president of the South Carolina Historic Aviation Foundation, a nonprofit based in Columbia, is a private pilot and operations manager of Berry’s Freight. He has been following the years of cosmetic restoration that have gone into the B-25C Mitchell bomber salvaged from Lake Greenwood.
The mission of SCHAF is to preserve the state’s contributions to aviation.
Berry describes the group as “a fledgling aviation museum” which has, among its inventory, the B-25 that was recovered from Lake Greenwood.
After recovery, the bomber resided at the Greenwood County Airport for several years while groups sought restoration funding.
“It got brought to Columbia and another group had it,” Berry said. “In 2011, the bomber went up for sale. ... The people who founded SCHAF purchased the B-25 from Celebrate Freedom and it was taken to Owens Field.”
For a time, the B-25 was also displayed at the South Carolina State Museum in connection with Doolittle Raiders and reunions for that group, which trained in Columbia during WWII.
The Doolittle Raid was a surprise attack on Tokyo, Japan, by United States bombers during World War II.
“When we got the B-25 from Lake Greenwood, the inside was completely gutted,” Berry said. “We searched the world. What we couldn’t purchase, we manufactured. Now, the cockpit almost looks as if the plane could fly. We’re finishing up the front birdcage section, where the bombardier sat.
“We have other planes and artifacts people have given us,” Berry added. “Our big thing is to push all the great things South Carolinians have done in aviation and to get kids and people interested in all the STEMS stuff that is connected to aviation. ... There have been a lot of South Carolina accomplishments in aviation. It goes right on up to Boeing putting the plant in Charleston.”
SCHAF is making plans to possibly attend the static air display at Greenwood Airport.
“We get a decent amount of folks from Greenwood who come to Jim Hamilton — L.B. Owens Airport and attend our open house events,” Berry said. “We also host field trips. And, for a number of years, the cadet, who was being trained, and was sitting in the front left seat of the bomber that ended up in Lake Greenwood, was a member of our group, until he passed in 2014.”
Berry said the B-25 from Lake Greenwood was used at Columbia Army Air Base, now Columbia Metropolitan Airport, and at Greenville Army Air Base, now Donaldson Center, outside of Greenville during World War II.
“It’s pretty rare to have one of the original planes,” Berry said. “The only reason we have it was because it was underwater for 39 years.”