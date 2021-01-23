Greenwood-based Wild Hare Productions, a nonprofit dance and theater company, is bringing a version of its recent historical figures monologues to a second-grade class at Hodges Elementary School.
Wild Hare founder/artistic director Bess Park said a recently announced grant from Greenwood County Community Foundation, in the amount of $1,500, is helping fund the monologues as a classroom project.
“We’re working with a teacher at Hodges Elementary, Tracie Rush,” Park said. “We’re trying to figure out which character, or characters...We feel like depth is better than breadth and I want to tie right directly to the second-grade curriculum, social studies.”
A goal, Park said, is to be able to bring the monologues delivered by actors portraying historical figures into the classroom in person.
“But, I don’t know that that’s going to be feasible with COVID-19, so we’ve met all the conditions to do everything online if we need to,” Park said. “The purpose of this is to get the children to begin to realize history is a living, breathing thing.”
Park said the project is not her first delving into interdisciplinary approaches in the classroom. Rush, who teaches second grade at Hodges, said cross-curricular standards for that grade “tie together reading and writing and social studies,” enabling students to read and write across various subjects and topics.
“In the fall of 2020, we did some work with biography units, looking at the ‘who’ behind history, historical figures who’ve had an impact on America.” Rush explained. “We wanted to bring all this together, but we didn’t know to what extent we could, until we got the grant.”
Eventually, Rush said she would like for her students to try delivering monologues themselves.
“This could tie in so many things, from art to math and more,” Rush said. “Even in second grade, we talk about primary sources and secondary sources for research.
“I could totally see Wild Hare taking this outreach forward, continuing with historical figures or even book characters,” Rush said.
Greenwood native and opera singer Keith Jameson wrote almost all monologues Wild Hare performed on Main Street in Greenwood in September, working in famous quotes by the different figures.
Figures in the first installment included:
Thomas Edison, Clara Barton, Abe Lincoln, Mark Twain, Andy Warhol (portrayed by Jameson), Amelia Earhart (portrayed by Park), Frederick Douglass portrayed by Hodges native Stacey Robinson and Lucille Ball (portrayed by Rush) among others.
Jameson said he’s not as closely involved with this future classroom project, but he researched 13 historical figures for the September street version.
“The loose theme was freedom and each person portrayed conveyed their own freedoms of thoughts, ideas, civil rights, art, performance, etcetera,” Jameson said. “It was very well-received and we hope to do a second installment this fall with all new historical figures.”
Park said a number of historical figures featured in the first installment come from meager means.
“One does not have to have arrived, socially or economically, to succeed,” Park said. “They come from many different walks of life.”
The monologue project also touches on the importance of oral histories and different techniques of theater, from costuming to communication skills, Park said.
“I would love to have a question-and-answer component to this so that children can have a dialogue with these historical figures,” Park said. “We’re going to encourage the children to do artwork, a little bit of creative writing...it will all have a theatrical slant to it...These are times in our history. I’m interested in all my students, from younger ones all the way to college, asking the question, ‘How is this going to change your life?’”
With the novel coronavirus pandemic resulting in the shuttering of many performing arts venues, Park said several Wild Hare theatrical productions were cancelled in 2020: “Julius Caesar,” “Newsies” and “All My Sons,” plus a dance concert.
“We’ve done some online monologue challenges, kitchen ballets and we were part of the Curtains Up Coalition for virtual theater,” Park said. “It’s hard to believe we haven’t been able to do anything for nine months (in the Wild Hare studio space).”
This winter, Park said Wild Hare also is exploring “hearth, heart and home” during this time of global crisis through improvisational methods.
“I want people to explore what they value now that many of us have been home almost a year,” Park said. “How are we different from having gone through this, this thing?”
Park said much of this concept has emerged from her doctoral studies in psychology.
Park said the performances could possibly be filmed and livestreamed March 11 and 12 or, if live theater in the studio gets a green light, they could be live and done as a performance installation, before a strictly-limited number of walk-through patrons at a time.
“By doing live theater outside and considering these installation pieces, theater is getting closer to normal.”