This weekend, tricks and treats are abundant with family-friendly events, including a haunted trail with a portion of proceeds benefiting a nonprofit.
There’s also lots of live music.
Today at 4:30 p.m. is Scare on the Square in Abbeville and at 5:30 p.m. in Greenwood at the Uptown Market is Boo Bash. These hugely popular free happenings provide plenty of fun, ahead of the actual calendar observance for Halloween, Oct. 31.
Friday, head to Abbeville for costumed fun for grownups, at the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association Boos and Brews Halloween Costume Beer Walk. It starts at 5 p.m. Friday. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com.
Or, if you were lucky enough to snag a ticket early, enjoy Friday’s Trailer Park Tragedy, a murder mystery event at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood at 6 p.m.
Friday and Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m., Grayson Norville of Spooky Haunts is hosting a Haunted Trail, starting behind the Farmers Market building near 1610 S.C. 72, the former Greenwood Civic Center complex.
Part of the haunted trail intersects with the disc golf course there. Cost is $10, cash only. A portion of proceeds benefits Beyond Abuse.
Folks might recall Norville’s previous haunted trail ventures in the Mathews Mill Village.
“I’ve loved Halloween since I was a kid,” Norville said. “I would love to do this every year and I want it to support a local charity. This year, Beyond Abuse will be on site Saturday, sharing about what they do and we also plan to have a food truck on site selling concessions.”
Saturday, at 10 a.m., join outdoor enthusiasts at Ninety Six National Historic Site for a “forest bathing” hike, beginning at the loop near the visitors’ center. Register online: sierraclub.org/south-carolina.
Saturday, at 6 p.m. Music for Meals at the Lander University Equestrian Center returns. A $40 meal ticket gets you in for all-you-can-eat barbecue and oysters, plus separate tickets for drinks. The Emerald Empire Band is on tap to entertain. Proceeds support Lander’s Bear Necessities, an on-campus food pantry. Purchase tickets online at eventbrite.com.
From 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday at Howard’s on Main, Lakelands musicians and special guest headliners, the Marvin King Revue and friends, invite you to their jam night tribute to the late Allman Brothers band leader, Duane Allman. Saturday marks the 51st anniversary of Allman’s passing.
Hear Lakelands musicians in Bad Weather States, The Mezz, The Dubies Brothers, Coronaca Band and Jackson Station’s drummer, as they share song selections by various well-known musical artists that the late great Duane Allman had a hand in making happen, or touched in some way.
Songs will be from Allman’s virtuosic guitar made famous via The Allman Brothers Band and ones his own session work with other musicians generated.
Brian Garrett, a local guitarist and organizer of this tribute, said it’s been a couple of months in the making.
“We’ve anchored this around Marvin King, father of Marcus King,” Garrett said. “He’s a rocket of a guitar player, a great guy, who always has talented folks in tow, with him. He’s a huge Allman Brothers guy, and hung out with Duane Allman and has lived it. ... For me, I love Duane Allman’s sound in improvisational songs like, ‘In Memory of Elizabeth Reed’ and ‘Whipping Post.’ I think people will be surprised by other songs they hear during this tribute and to find out Duane Allman had something to do with them.”
The Dubies Brothers, Garrett said, play a great version of “Melissa” and Bad Weather States does a mean cover of “Statesboro Blues,” both tunes by The Allman Brothers.
Marvin King said his three piece band is fresh off the main stage from Fall for Greenville looking forward to playing Saturday’s Greenwood tribute.
King talked with the Index-Journal on Tuesday from Charlotte, North Carolina, before joining his rising blues/rock phenom son, Marcus, for a gig.
“If you’ve never heard it, look up, ‘The Weight’ by The Band,” the elder King said. “Duane Allman and Aretha Franklin did a really good version of it.
“I moved to Greenville in 1969, from an Air Force Base in Germany,” King said. “I got turned on to the Allman Brothers’ harmony guitars when I was in a band called Fresh Licks in 1970...Duane was one of my heroes. I saw him in a little cowboy town in North Carolina called Love Valley, where The Allman Brothers played for three nights. We camped out and a guy I didn’t know very well went with me.”
The pair inched their way closer to where Duane Allman had set up his camp, the way King tells it.
“My friend sat down on Duane’s guitar case and pretty much crushed it,” King said. “Duane jumped up and looks at me and said a few curse words. I got to meet my hero, but it was almost at the end of a fist.”
Had the encounter gone another way, King muses that he might have learned to play slide guitar earlier and perhaps befriended Duane Allman.
“The Allman Brothers’ music was some of the earliest stuff I learned to play after moving to South Carolina,” King said. “When this Greenwood tribute to Duane Allman was announced, I said, ‘I really want to be in on it.’ I love Greenwood and it’s kind of become my second home. ...As far back as 1970, I was playing music in Greenwood at the same time as Kinfolk. I think it was in an old theater.”
“We blame it on COVID that we didn’t think of this anniversary earlier,” Garrett said of five decades since Duane Allman’s death in a 1971 motorcycle wreck. “The cool thing about Duane Allman is that he was a working musician who also did session work, playing with Aretha Franklin, Wilson Pickett and Clarence Carter. And, let’s not forget his super group work with Eric Clapton and Derek & the Dominoes. Duane Allman’s guitar riffs have a certain sound. Everybody knows that little lick in ‘Layla’ that landed that song.”
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has the lowdown on even more live music:
Thursday at 6 p.m. is Jarratt Smith at Howard’s on Main and Bradley Sanders at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Friday is Pope and Bert at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m. and the Robbie Cockrell Band at Sports Break at 9 p.m.
Saturday, at 7 p.m., Jazzy Trinity plays Beyond Daquiris.
Sunday, from 2 to 5 p.m., Heart Pine Band plays South Bend Winery. Enjoy a mix of acoustic Americana by Steve Dorn on fiddle, mandolin and vocals, Joe Stalnaker on guitar and vocals, Shawn McElrath on saxophone, flute, bass and vocals and Darwin Hadley on lead guitar.
Next week, Calhoun Falls Chamber of Commerce hosts a Fall Festival at 4 p.m. Ninety Six Town Park hosts its next Masquerade at the Park on Monday at 5 p.m.
Wednesday, at 5:30 p.m., the Lander community lecture series hosts a free talk at The Arts Center of Greenwood. Lillian Craton, professor of English and Honors College director, will lecture on the topic, “The Victorian Freak Show.”
Next Saturday, at 10 a.m., Greenwood’s Uptown Market invites you to get a jump on holiday shopping at Christmas at the Market.