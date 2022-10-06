The Blind Boys of Alabama originated in the late 1930s and have been music innovators for decades. This legendary gospel group is performing Friday at Uptown Market for a free concert and just released new singles recorded alongside Black Violin.
Cody, Nate and Michael are three teens at the main campus of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries in Greenwood who have helped staff develop a corn maze at Maxwell Farms. It opens to the public Friday and Saturday, along with a full schedule of family-friendly activities.
Roses, like people, are uniquely beautiful, says mother and artist Nicole Shannon.
ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY | INDEX-JOURNAL
At 4 p.m. Thursday, check out vivid paintings of real roses with genetic differences at the J.C. Self Research Institute on the Greenwood Genetic Center campus. Paintings are the work of Greenville artist, Nicole Shannon, whose son is a GGC patient.
Friday and Saturday, Maxwell Farms invites you to get a little lost at its first Corn Maze and Pumpkin Extravaganza, kicking off at 4 p.m. Friday. Should pumpkins at the farms sell out, don't forget about the annual pumpkin patch fundraiser at Greenwood's St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Friday and Saturday, the town of Laurens hosts its rescheduled Squealin' on the Square barbecue competition. Enjoy barbecue, a pickle-eating contest, live music, 4-H activities and more.
Also, Friday and Saturday is the much-anticipated Upstate Spirit Conference at the Belmont Inn in Abbeville. Learn about paranormal investigations. Find out if slots are still available for investigations happening during the conference. General admission tickets are available at eventbrite.com. Overnight investigations and some special events require additional ticket purchases.
Enjoy the need for speed during the Friday Jackpot Barrel Race Buckle Series at the Lander University Equestrian Center. Exhibitions open at 5 p.m. and racing starts at 7.
Bring your lawn chairs and feel-good vibes to Greenwood's Uptown Market at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a free outdoor concert by the incomparable Blind Boys of Alabama. From old-time Afro-spiritual gospel such as "Free at Last," to a soulful twist on "Amazing Grace" set to the tune of "House of the Rising Sun," this talented quintet is not to be missed.
Early Saturday morning, get your runner's high with the 12th Annual Race the Helix 5K race or one-mile run/walk, benefitting Greenwood Genetic Center Foundation's GGC Cares Fund that helps families served get genetic testing. The race starts at 9 a.m. The Gene Machine will also have family-friendly hands-on activities from 8:30 to 10 a.m. on race day.
Also Saturday, Sports Break is hosting an all-day cornhole tournament to raise funds for Project Hope Foundation, which serves people on the autism spectrum. The tournament will be in the Main Event building's parking lot next to Sports Break. It starts at 10:30 a.m.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has us plugged into live tunes in and around the Lakelands this weekend:
Thursday, enjoy original music, blues, jazz and more by Blues Cruise artist Gail Storm, who is playing Flynn's on Maxwell, along with Colt and Crawford at Howard's on Main, all at 6 p.m. Ben Bagwell sings at Montague's at 7 p.m. Open Mic Night is at Good Times Brewing and The Dalton Hicks Southernly Proper Country Band plays T.W. Boons, all at 8 p.m.
Friday, hear L.C. Branch at Montague's and Pope and Bert at Good Times, all at 7 p.m., followed by Jamie Owens at Howard's on Main at 9 p.m.