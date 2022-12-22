This weekend, bundle up and stay warm. Share good tidings with friends, family and neighbors.
Tonight, Ashby and Friends play Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m. If you missed musical collaborations on stage at Greenwood Community Theatre recently, here’s another chance to hear tunes.
Friday, South Bend Winery in Greenwood is hosting its next trivia night at 6 p.m. Cozy up to an outdoor fire and maybe try one of South Bend’s dessert wines.
Friday, at 8 p.m., Howard’s on Main in Greenwood, 330 Main St., is the place to be for A Very Alright Christmas Eve Eve Spectacular.
Upstairs, in The Stockroom at Howard’s, join Granger Smith, Nic Massey and Austin Woodard of Bad Weather States, along with Chris Pope, Robert Graham and Jonathan Lagroon, of Pope and Bert, plus a few surprises.
Home for the holidays? Bad Weather State’s Granger Smith says Friday’s spectacular will be a fun way to do some reuniting.
“It seems like everybody ends up in the same spot,” Smith said. “All six of us will be jamming and it will be fun. We all have songs we want to do. We will see where the night takes us.”
Plus, Boggs Brothers Band will be cranking live tunes at Sports Break at 9 p.m. Friday.
Boggs Brothers’ drummer, Jackie “Rabbit” Stewart, says this three-piece is big in sound, playing a variety of rock, country and originals. Friday’s music will include a few Christmas tunes.
“We’ve been playing steady local shows and we played the Catfish Feastival this year,” Stewart said. “We hope to play more festivals this spring. Dustin Boggs on guitar and vocals and Bandy Boggs on bass and vocals started out acoustic. Folks might remember them from Cuffytown Creek.
Lakelands Christian worship communities invite you to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day worship services.
Churches, too numerous to list, will have services, some by candlelight, featuring traditional carols and others with Communion. Plus, there’s a community Christmas Eve service, also open to all, not in a church.
Legacy City Church of Greenwood is hosting Comfort and Joy: a Christmas Eve gathering, at the Lakelands Family YMCA, 1760 Calhoun Road, Saturday at 5 p.m. Carols, hymns and the biblical Christmas story will be shared.
Next week, there are opportunities to ring in 2023 at South Bend Winery, Inn on the Square and other locations. Check social media pages for your favorite establishments to find out details and ticket information.
Thanks to local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers for keeping us in the know all year long about who is playing live music in the area.