This weekend, check off your list before Santa checks his.
Last-minute shopping? No problem. Holiday merry-making? The Lakelands have you covered.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, get in the know about healing teas. Cedar Ridge Apothecary is back in Abbeville, at the Abbeville County Library, for its latest installment of Tea Talk, just in time to steep a cozy cup for what ails you this time of year. Questions? Call 864-462-4474.
On Thursday and Friday, take your pick between a stellar lineup of local musicians, ready to rock around the Christmas tree, at Greenwood Community Theatre, and an original Appalachian Christmas play, with live music, that is debuting for a one-weekend run at Abbeville Opera House.
The annual Ashby and Friends Christmas Concert at Greenwood Community Theater is at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Tickets are $20 and a portion of proceeds go to the theater. Hear Ashby Stokes, Ryan Pitts and The Southern Gentlemen, The Jake Bartley Band and from a few holly-jolly musical surprises.
Also Thursday and Friday is “Tell It on the Mountain” at Abbeville Opera House, about a British rocker who falls off a South Carolina mountain and lands in the care of a family who shares the joy of Christmas. Few tickets remain for this limited run. Tickets are $18 online anytime at aftontickets.com.
Thursday through Sunday, weather permitting, 6 to 8 p.m. are your final chances to Walk Through Bethlehem this holiday season at Cold Spring Mennonite Church in Abbeville. Admission is free. Follow the church’s event page for Walk Through Bethlehem on Facebook for weather-related updates.
Friday at 9:30 p.m., adults can get more wear out of those ugly Christmas sweaters. Sports Break is hosting karaoke and ugly Christmas sweaters are encouraged.
Saturday at 9 a.m. at Scoops ‘N Cups Cafe in Greenwood, Santa is coming for breakfast for a third time. Reservations required. Cost is $35 per person ages 3 and up. Call 864-500-3126.
Saturday at 10 a.m., upcycling is on full display in the North End Gallery of the historic Belton train depot. This is the last day to see antiques and vintage items repurposed in unique ways in “What’s Old Is New Again.”
Saturday from 6 to 8 p.m., Greenwood’s Railroad Historical Center hosts the North Pole Express. Call 864-229-7093 to get your golden ticket. Tickets are $25 for children and adults.
Sunday at 2 p.m., Inn on the Square in Greenwood has its annual gingerbread decorating event. All spaces are full and sold out weeks ago. But, after all the candy, icing and gingerbread has been put to good use, check out the inn’s impressive gingerbread creation for 2022.
Sunday at 3 p.m. is the annual Town of Troy Christmas Parade. Entries line up at 2:15 p.m. at 119 Church St. Enjoy cocoa, cookies and snacks afterward.
Still looking for those special presents? There’s time to get last-minute gifts and have fun while shopping, too.
Thursday, from 5-8 p.m. head to Uptown Greenwood for Sip and Shop. Stores are staying open late and adult beverages and holiday deals can be found.
Saturday, at 10 a.m. in Abbeville, ‘Tis the Season...to Shop kicks off, with the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association and the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce. Visit participating businesses and local historical sites to be entered to win one of three grand prizes.
Saturday, at 10 a.m., 105 West in Abbeville invites you to the next installment of its Trinity Street Grinchmas Party.
Saturday, at 10 a.m., more than a dozen vendors will be at the Abbeville Civic Center for an Ugly Christmas Sweater Pop-Up Shop, hosted by This Girl Relies on Christ. And, a toy drive is in conjunction with the event.
Local musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has us hooked up with who is playing live music in and around various Lakelands establishments.
Thursday, Lola Grace is back at Flynn’s on Maxwell Uptown Wine and Beer at 6:30 p.m. and open mic night is at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.
Friday, Austin Landers plays Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
Saturday, Greenwood’s South Bend Winery invites those who want to showcase their vocals and those who sing just for fun, for karaoke from 4-7 p.m. Bob Boatwright plays Port Grill at 8 p.m.