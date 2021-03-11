Get your weekend off to a delicious start from 5 to 7 p.m. today with Food Truck Eats on Main Street in Uptown Greenwood, set up in the parking lot adjacent to Oak and Maxwell Avenues.
Enjoy live music from Pope and Bert, Ashby and Keller and Bad Weather States, while you check out tasty selections from Everything Egg Roll by Wakefield’s Catering Services LLC; Taconmadre Mexican; Fast Daddy’s; Lobster Dogs; The Pound Cake Man; One-Eyed Donkey; Common Pops and The Rolling Dough Co.
Additionally, a number of Uptown shops, arts locations and more will be open later tonight.
Also, on the live music front, musician and Sunny 103.5 FM radio host Austin Landers has who is playing where.
At 7 p.m. today, check out The Belmont Inn in Abbeville’s Crooner Night and the Jake Bartley Band Trio at 8 p.m. at TW Boons.
At 6 p.m., Friday, Surrender Cobra takes the stage at TW Boons, followed by Stan, Ron, Keller and Tommy B. at Howard’s on Main at 8 p.m.
If warm weather has a little extra Irish spring in your step, snag tickets to Saturday’s St. Pattys’ Beer Walk in Abbeville from 1 to 4 p.m., sponsored by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association.
Tickets are $20, available online at eventbrite.com/e/140445673791.
Saturday, there are more live tunes, with blues duo Roots and Dore Jammin’ in the Alley in Abbeville at 3:30 p.m. and the Dixie Barnes Band at Good Times Brewing at 7 p.m.