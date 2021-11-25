Happy Thanksgiving. May you have a wonderful time with family and friends!
If you’re an early bird and want to burn some calories before you enjoy the bird, join the Race to Be Thankful, benefiting local charities, at 8 a.m. today at the Gatewood Club in Greenwood, hosted and organized by the Church of the Resurrection Episcopal. Sign up at runsignup.com/Race/SC/Greenwood/ThanksgivingDayRacetoBeThankful.
Once the dishes have been cleared and you’ve checked out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade and the National Dog Show, you might want to make plans for the following:
At 10 a.m. Friday, join Tara Smith and others for a litter pick-up. The wife of Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith and volunteers are meeting at the parking lot to the left of Chick-fil-A at Greenwood Mall. Grabbers, bags, vests and gloves will be supplied. All are welcome. Smith’s regular Trash Time with Tara events are raising community awareness of litter problems.
After Black Friday shopping, head on over to Inn on the Square to get tickets for the Inn on the Square’s New Year’s Eve bash with the Jake Bartley Band, before they’re gone and you can check out the Jake Bartley Band in action Friday at Sports Break, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
Or, check out Lola Grace at 6:30 p.m. Friday, at Flynn’s on Maxwell Uptown Wine and Beer. Call ahead to be added to the waiting list, 864-223-9463.
At 10 a.m. Saturday, Small Business Saturday in Abbeville kicks off. Find fun boutique gifts, gourmet coffee and more. Also at 10 a.m. Saturday is the Edgefield Area Clay Guild’s Holiday Pottery Open Studio Crawl and Sale, with works from two studios and 10 potters. Call 803-334-7060.
Looking ahead to next week, Newberry Opera House hosts “The Buddy Holly Story” on Tuesday and Connie Maxwell Baptist Church hosts contemporary Christian artist Colton Dixon. Be sure to plan ahead of all of next weekend’s festive happenings in Uptown and Abbeville by visiting uptowngreenwood.com, holidaygreenwood.com and abbevillecitysc.com.
Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.