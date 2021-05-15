Top 10 video submissions in a virtual talent competition need your votes Tuesday in the “Beyond Talent Competition”.
It’s benefiting Beyond Abuse, a local nonprofit fighting sexual violence and child abuse.
The virtual talent competition is free to watch online, but votes for favorite performances will be raising money for Beyond Abuse.
Secure your place as a virtual audience member and voter at bit.ly/beyondtalent. The competition is at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Each vote must be a minimum of $5. Voters are encouraged to donate as much as they would like toward their favorite performers.
Funds are also being raised through a giveaway for a plush stuffed animal, a giant sloth. One raffle ticket is $5. Six raffle tickets are $20 and 12 raffle tickets are $40.
All proceeds raised support Beyond Abuse, helping in the purchase of necessary supplies, equipment and training for staff.
Enjoy singing, dancing, painting, playing instruments and acting. Four local judges have selected the top 10 performers from 19 pre-recorded video submissions.
Performers are Werkout Women, Aina Brazil, Abijah Leamon and family, Gabi Sadurski, Starr Lee, Ashlyn Greene, Tyler Hedrick, Jairus Shaw with Sam Weiters, Abi Simmons and Tiangel Joyner.
Cash is up for grabs for the grand prize winner, second place and judges’ choice. Honorable mentions will also be recognized.
Hosts for this online fundraiser are Deborah Parks, Beyond Abuse executive director, and Richard S. Whiting, Index-Journal executive editor.
Sponsorship provided by Davis and Floyd Inc. Countybank, Wright Touch Marketing and Design and Deason’s Flowers.