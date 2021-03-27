Lander University Art Walk Uptown, April 1

What: Lander University's first art walk, in partnership with Uptown Greenwood.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. April 1. Free and open to the public.

See: Artwork by Lander art department students at locations including: Arts Center of Greenwood, Main and Maxwell, Greenwood Building courtyard, Sundance Gallery and Good Times Brewing

Enjoy: Food truck eats, libations on the Flynn's on Maxwell back patio and live music by Pope and Bert in the Greenwood Building Courtyard.