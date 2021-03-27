Walk this way...to Uptown Greenwood to view Lander student-made photography, paintings, sculpture and more.
From 5 to 8 p.m. April 1, Lander University art department students' works will be part of a free, first-time art walk, presented by the university and Uptown Greenwood.
See art at the Arts Center of Greenwood, The Greenwood Building courtyard, Sundance Gallery and Good Times Brewing. Masks are required for indoor spaces.
Art will be on view at indoor spaces and outdoors. You might even be able to purchase prints.
Pope and Bert will be in The Greenwood Building courtyard with live music. Food trucks will again be serving in Uptown. Libations can be had at the back patio of Flynn's on Maxwell and Good Times Brewing.
Plus, Main and Maxwell gallery and retail shop, which carries works by more than 50 local artists, including some Lander visual arts alumni and professors, will have live art demonstrations, music from some members of Greenwood band Bad Weather States and other fun happenings.
Among student artists showing works are Lander bachelors of fine arts students Katherine Rumminger of Piedmont and Brianna Clayton of Greenwood.
"My work will not be for sale — yet," Rumminger said. "I'm going to enter them in more shows, before I sell them...Previously, BFA students' art has been exhibited on campus, but professors have been working with the Arts Center, so we can exhibit it there. ...So we can show and discuss our body of work in a professional space. ...I'm very excited to see the works of the other BFA students as well."
From an early age, Rumminger, 21, said she's been drawn to making art. She aspires to make a career out of creating and selling it. She also said she eventaully wants to teach art at the college level.
Among Rumminger's pieces is a steel installation in the shape of an inflated and tied balloon, to be suspended from the ceiling.
"There's a story behind all of my pieces," she said, noting the balloon sculpture, a steel tea cup and an intricate steel fashion doll-inspired birthday cake design, all have roots in her memories. "I have mostly steel, but there are touches of other materials, for contrast — oil paints, ribbon and chocolate."
Rumminger said all her work is personal, but in different ways each is changed from how she originally experienced or remembers it.
"I've always drawn and done something in art," Brianna Clayton, 22, said. "I want to explore and get some new ideas for my art. Maybe (I will) look into getting my own business, or starting my own gallery. ...I do have a minor in business, also. It's scary, but it's exciting, (to have our work on view) because we have put in all this work for so many hours..."
Some of those long hours, for both Rumminger and Clayton, have been spent sketching designs, cutting metal and welding it together in campus art studios.
"I was leaving the art studio late one night," Clayton said. "Water sprinklers had just come on and I had to get out of the way, really quickly."
That experience inspired a sizable sculpture Clayton has designed using sheet metal.
"I researched water sprinklers to find the one that I wanted," she said. "I drew the shape out on a piece of steel, cut it and welded all the pieces together. ...It's pretty heavy, but I can move it around."
The first time Clayton worked with welding and steel was her sophomore year at Lander.
"I feel like with painting and stuff, you have to let it dry before you can continue," Clayton explains. "But with this, you can weld it. Get it done. Grind it and weld it again, if you need to. ...It's a lot quicker connecting pieces."
Arts Center of Greenwood member and art instructor Mary Catherine McCartha taught Clayton when she was in middle school.
"She was one of my first students in Greenwood," McCartha recalls. "I could tell she was gifted and had a passion for art."
Recently, Lander introduced a master of fine art visual art degree program, building on its bachelor of fine arts program.