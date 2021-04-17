Uptown Greenwood will host its first outdoor concert in months with a Comeback Concert at Uptown Market on April 30.
The five-piece Zac Brown Band tribute group 20 Ride is performing.
Tickets are limited to allow for physical distancing. Get tickets now at eventbrite.com.
Price is $6.94 per person, which includes ticket and service fee.
Ticketholders may set up lawn chairs and blankets within a designated area. No coolers allowed.
Picnic tables will be set up along Oregon Avenue. Food and beverage will be available from The Mill House, Montague’s, Good Times Brewing and food trucks.
Portions of Maxwell Avenue and Oregon Avenue will be closed for the concert to allow for pedestrian traffic.
J. Gibson Hill, City of Greenwood marketing and events coordinator, said this concert is expected to sell out.
“With COVID guidelines, we are unable to accommodate more than our allotted number of tickets,” Hill said. “We anticipate maxing out. ... We are excited to revamp our concerts. More to come about a big fall concert. ... We will be hosting a family movie night at the market in mid-May.”
From the Zac Brown Band’s top country hits to Caribbean, ballads and more, this band is sure to entertain all ages. Their songbook includes Aerosmith and Avicii to Thelonius Monk and ZZ Top.
Next up, mark calendars for another concert June 11. The Root Doctors will again be livestreamed from Greenwood Community Theatre.