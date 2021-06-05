Put on your boogie shoes. Get ready for a house call with The Root Doctors, in person, live, at Greenwood Community Theatre.
Uptown Greenwood is bringing another energetic live concert with this indoor show at 7 p.m. Friday.
Tickets are $25, available through the GCT box office or through the theater’s website and its online ticket portal at ovationtix.com.
Masks are suggested at the indoor venue but not required.
This funky party band from Columbia played a livestreamed Hometown Hodges concert at GCT on Labor Day weekend in 2020. Front man Walter S. Hemingway said the band recently played a wedding in the ‘wood, too.
“We started doing weddings again back in March,” Hemingway said. “We’ve actually only had a couple weekends off since we started playing in-person shows again...This Greenwood show is definitely the first public gig we’ve had in months. We’re excited.”
Hemingway is a 20-plus-year member of the band on lead vocals and percussion. He’s joined on stage by bandmates Whitney Fowler, Donnie Sowell, Todd Nagle, Chris Bussell, Mark Hodowanec, Cyreeta Crowell and Kyle Smith. Billed as “the funkiest” eight-piece party band around, this crew puts on one heck of an energetic show.
Enjoy feel-good classics by Earth, Wind and Fire; James Brown; Marvin Gaye; Gap Band; and more, possibly with some originals, too.
“It’s cathartic to be able to go and play and have people react,” Hemingway said. “Shows have been going really well.”