A launch for Fred W. Bassett’s latest book, a semi-autobiographical novel trilogy, was already scheduled for a day ahead of what would have been the local author’s 88th birthday this month.

When the writer-poet former educator died June 24 at his home in Greenwood at age 87, friends and family decided to go ahead with plans for the launch of “A Time to Love Anew” at the Arts Center of Greenwood.

