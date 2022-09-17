A launch for Fred W. Bassett’s latest book, a semi-autobiographical novel trilogy, was already scheduled for a day ahead of what would have been the local author’s 88th birthday this month.
When the writer-poet former educator died June 24 at his home in Greenwood at age 87, friends and family decided to go ahead with plans for the launch of “A Time to Love Anew” at the Arts Center of Greenwood.
They are coupling it with a sale of Fred’s books and a silent auction of some of his beloved paintings, to benefit the Arts Center.
Enjoy readings, as well as books and paintings for sale, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
“It’s a trilogy housed under the same cover,” said one of Fred’s twin sons, Jonathan, a psychology professor at Lander University. “He previously published two of the novels — ‘South Wind Rising’ in 2010 and sequel to the first, ‘Honey from a Lion’ in 2014 ... followed by the third installment, ‘The Winter is Past.’ He published the trilogy, ‘A Time to Love Anew’ just before his death.”
Jonathan’s brother, Michael, also is a published author and educator. In 2018, Fred published a children’s book, “Batrocks and Greenie” co-authored by his wife, Peggy Roberts Bassett and Michael, with illustrations be Greenwood’s Denise Waldrep.
Jonathan said Fred’s latest work, the trilogy, takes readers on a journey from the coming of age of a teenaged boy to a grown man wrestling with complicated things and a moral code. The third part of the tale is a love story set in a fictional South Carolina town.
“You follow along, almost like a travel log, in this journey of the characters, William Barsh Roberts and Angela (Kundera),” Jonathan said. “He writes a lot about nature in Alabama and South Carolina and about Revolutionary War sites in South Carolina and art. ... The last two books give some special attention to Greenwood.”
Fred, an Alabama native, was a consummate learner and encourager to other writers. During his lifetime, he received four academic degrees, including a doctorate in biblical literature from Emory University.
According to details in his obituary, Fred had a 21-year tenure at Limestone College, where he served as professor of religion and philosophy, chairperson of the division of humanities and vice president for institutional advancement.
Fred then enjoyed a 21-year residency at Hilton Head Island where he served as executive director of the Hilton Head College Center and director of Hilton Head Horizons, an elder hostel program.
In retirement, he moved to Greenwood to be closer to his grandchildren in 2009. He was an avid supporter of the Greenwood Arts Center and the public library. He was a member of several local writers’ groups and book clubs, including one at First Baptist Church where he was a member.
“Dad was a big supporter of the arts in Greenwood,” Jonathan said. “He twice participated in an exhibit that paired local poets’ writings with works by local artists. ...He mentions two artists that the characters Barsh and Angela encounter in this latest book, who are inspired by his real-life friends, Amy Alley and Denise Waldrep. He was very supportive of artists of all types. That came from an experience he had as a college freshman or sophomore attempting to write poetry. A college dean was very critical. He abandoned creative writing until many years later, when a faculty member at Hilton Head Prep encouraged him to write narrative poetry.”
Jonathan said his dad encouraged creative types to “stay at it.”
“He sought out opportunities to connect with others,” Jonathan said, noting a source of inspiration was a group that meets at Suzy’s Puppets at Penn Place in Greenwood.
“Fred was a great mentor to my son and myself, encouraging and supporting us to use and develop our artistic talents,” said friend and Greenwood artist Denise Lewis Waldrep. “He put together readings, such as the one he did for my son, Carey. Suzy Holloway would offer her wonderful puppet place as a gathering place for these readings. Working with Fred and his family to illustrate Peg and Michael’s book, ‘Batrocks and Greenie’ was a delightful experience for me, a fun challenge and a chance to grow as an artist.”
Another friend of Fred’s, artist-poet-writer and Greenwood educator Amy L. Alley said, “One thing you learn from a lifetime in the arts is that so many people are vested only in furthering their own agendas, but this was not Fred Bassett. Fred was a true believer in real creative community and sought to foster that among other writers and poets, as well as artists and musicians. ...Fred was pure gold as a person and I will forever miss his friendship.”