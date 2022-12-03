For years, Lander University women’s softball has helped wrap Christmas trees, in preparation for delivery, following the exciting live auction at the conclusion of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. From left are Abbie Behe, Shannon Antonini, coach Glen Crawford, Rylee Omahen and Logan Crawford.
In this undated photo from a previous Festival of Trees fundraiser for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Lander University women’s softball players wrap decorated trees that have been auctioned off to the highest bidders.
With lights and decorations galore, tall and tabletop trees, plus wreaths, are ready to go to the highest bidders for the 2022 Hospice and Palliative Care Festival of Trees fundraiser at First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
“Cardinals Among Us” is just one of the exquisite trees up for bid at the 2022 Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont Festival of Trees, at First Baptist Church of Greenwood through Sunday. This tree was decorated by Jan and Karla Coffey and sponsored by The Skinner Co.
For three decades, spirited auctions for fully decorated trees and wreaths have raised funds to support Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont services for those facing life-limiting illnesses. The 2022 Festival of Trees is at First Baptist Church of Greenwood through Sunday. Tickets are available at the door.
For years, Lander University women’s softball has helped wrap Christmas trees, in preparation for delivery, following the exciting live auction at the conclusion of Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s annual Festival of Trees fundraiser. From left are Abbie Behe, Shannon Antonini, coach Glen Crawford, Rylee Omahen and Logan Crawford.
ST. CLAIRE DONAGHY | INDEX-JOURNAL
In this undated photo from a previous Festival of Trees fundraiser for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, Lander University women’s softball players wrap decorated trees that have been auctioned off to the highest bidders.
With lights and decorations galore, tall and tabletop trees, plus wreaths, are ready to go to the highest bidders for the 2022 Hospice and Palliative Care Festival of Trees fundraiser at First Baptist Church of Greenwood.
“Cardinals Among Us” is just one of the exquisite trees up for bid at the 2022 Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont Festival of Trees, at First Baptist Church of Greenwood through Sunday. This tree was decorated by Jan and Karla Coffey and sponsored by The Skinner Co.
For three decades, spirited auctions for fully decorated trees and wreaths have raised funds to support Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont services for those facing life-limiting illnesses. The 2022 Festival of Trees is at First Baptist Church of Greenwood through Sunday. Tickets are available at the door.
Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont’s annual Festival of Trees fundraiser is in its 31st year at First Baptist Church of Greenwood this weekend, beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Purchase tickets at the door: $5 for adult and $1 for children 12 and younger.
Lavishly decorated trees and wreaths go home with the highest bidders. Before that, sponsors help with the cost of items up for bid and decorator teams pull out all the stops.
Andrea Scott, Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont development manager, said it takes “a lot of manpower” for the Festival of Trees to happen. Part of the behind-the-scenes work is when Lander University women’s softball helps wrap the trees for delivery and a local men’s breakfast group delivers them to winning bidders.
Lander women’s softball coach Glen Crawford is part of a men’s breakfast group that’s helped deliver trees. A few years ago, he asked if his softball players could pitch in to get trees and wreaths ready to load on the delivery truck.
“Probably about four years ago, I asked if my girls could help wrap the trees,” Crawford said. “We’ve been asked to come back every year by Hospice. It’s a way to give back.
“We wrap them on Sunday night, and on Monday morning, guys from the men’s group deliver them,” Crawford said.
Softball centerfielder Shannon Antonini says there’s a strategy to wrapping trees correctly.
“We divide up, about four people to a tree, and you start with the food service wrap, from the bottom up,” Antonini said. “Taller people work on the tree tops and smaller people work from the bottom.”
Outfielder Abbie Behe said the tree-wrapping trend has spread beyond this Hospice fundraiser, especially when it’s time to store an artificial tree.
“Everybody wants to help wrap trees now and they feed us afterward,” Behe said, noting the post-auction menu one year included Lowcountry boil.
The four-to-five-person wrapping groups must work together, to rotate the trees and ensure plastic wrap is taut, but not too snug, so ornaments don’t fall off the trees, according to Logan Coward, who plays first base. A trash bag is then placed over each treetop.
“There are a dozen or more large trees, several smaller ones, and wreaths,” Crawford said. “The dollar amounts they go for is incredible, but it’s for a good cause. A lot of times, while we are wrapping, people who’ve purchased the trees will talk with us about why they did, and share that Hospice has helped someone in their families.”
Lander softball has also volunteered with the annual dance for Burton Center for Disabilities and Special Needs, Greenwood Miracle League baseball and organized girls’ movie nights with Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.
“We get a workout wrapping trees, but they’re perfect and super detailed,” outfielder Rylee Omahen said.