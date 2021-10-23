Greenwood-based freelance portrait artist and portrait painter Simeon Spearman says he can create for hours at a time when inspiration strikes.
His exhibit, titled, “Manifestations”” is on view at the Lander Fine Art Gallery through Nov. 17. See charcoal portraits, works made using what are known as Conté crayons or sticks, and even two-dimensional pieces on wood, created using wood stains and finishes.
“For those, I will use different colors of stain like other artists use paints,” Simeon explains, noting subjects have included family members and others.
Simeon is a family man, grandfather and great-grandfather and an active arts community member. His skill sets include art direction, tattoo design, portraiture and painting to name a few. He makes his home in Greenwood alongside his wife, Towanda “MiMi” Spearman.
MiMi is also Simeon’s art agent.
“His family tells me he’s always been artistic,” MiMi said. “He’s a jack-of-all-trades and a master of many. We met as adults when we were both living in Pittsburgh. His favorite medium is charcoal. In addition to portraits of people, he’s also skilled at sketching animals and landscapes. He is really into detail and realism.”
Simeon, 53, works in construction and carpentry by day. He says his love of art solidified after a senior-year art class he took while a student at Greenwood High School. He graduated from GHS in 1986.
“My dad wanted me to go to school for engineering,” Simeon said. “But, I was rebellious and decided to take an art elective. I fell in love with art. I decided I wanted to go to art school, and I also wrote poetry.”
Simeon went on to attend and study at the Art Institutes of Atlanta and Pittsburgh and then Lander College, now University.
Simeon said he didn’t graduate from any of the art programs, but he found success as a freelance artist in the field of commercial art.
Simeon worked as an illustrator and art director with advertising agency, Taylor Media Marketing and freelanced with historically Black-owned Pittsburgh area magazines in print during his early 20s, “Renaissance” and “Renaissance Too.”
“I did the art direction on a wedding cookbook,” Simeon recalls. “I did illustrations for how to fold napkins and things like that.”
Simeon’s freelance work also landed him jobs working on coloring books, government contracts, greeting cards and portraiture for orders of service for memorials and funerals.
“If a family had a photograph or picture they wanted on an order of service, I would do an original illustration,” Simeon said. “People had seen some of the Black greeting cards I had designed and portraiture and it took off.
“Back then, we weren’t using computers for art design,” Simeon added. “We were doing cut and paste and photographs and printing designs on a press. It was old-school.”
Simeon’s first art exhibit in Greenwood was in 2001, not long after he moved back here from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
That show was alongside Plum Branch-based artist Jeffery Callaham, at what was then the former Arts Council of Greenwood location on Waller Avenue. Simeon was also an artist-in-residence at The Museum in Greenwood in 2011.
In years since, Simeon said he’s continued to create art and share his love for it with his grandchildren, four of whom lived with him and his wife for a time.
“My art on display at Lander now was created from 2007 on,” Simeon said. “I used to have a much larger inventory, but a lot of it has been sold or auctioned off to benefit charities such as Greater Greenwood United Ministry.”
A number of Simeon’s works also have been on display recently at The Mill House restaurant in Greenwood. It was that display that piqued Lander’s interest in scheduling an exhibit of his works.