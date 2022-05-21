Wil Reid, one half of the duo Wilson Fairchild, said he and his music partner and first cousin, Langdon Reid, are “stuck in the ’70s.”
Musically at least, especially where country music is concerned, Wil said. He said that is not necessarily a bad thing.
Growing up, Wil said he and Langdon loved 1970s country music.
“We like to play music that sounds like what we grew up on,” he said. “The sound of that music and the musicians that played in Nashville then and the artists then, just stuck with us. That’s how we hear music. ...Sometimes, I think we were born at the wrong time.”
To build an audience for Wilson Fairchild’s Staunton, Virginia, traditional, more old-school country vibes, Wil said he and Langdon put videos on social media platforms, including Facebook and YouTube.
“A few years ago, we wrote a song called ‘Take It or Break It’. It’s an up tempo shuffle-type song that became a line dancing craze overseas, like in Spain, on YouTube. It’s really cool that people in other countries are dancing to our music who don’t even know who we are.”
Producing their own records and booking their own shows, Wil said he and Langdon as Wilson Fairchild do what they enjoy doing.
“Langdon and I have been playing music together for 20-plus years,” Wil said. “We’ve always known that to stand on your own two feet, you’ve got to have your own talent or something to give.”
The cousins are sons of two of the founding members of the Statler Brothers.
Wil’s dad is Harold Reid and Langdon’s dad is Don Reid of the legendary group.
“One of the things we are most proud of is that our dads paved the way for a group to be in country music,” Wil said. “That’s the truth. It didn’t happen until them. There were no bands and vocal groups until the Statlers made it.”
Wil said he and Langdon have been singing and playing guitar together since their teens. The pair’s songwriting grew from there.
“The Statler Brothers have actually recorded several songs Langdon and I have written together,” Wil said. “Early in our career, we found ourselves in Nashville a lot, writing with people and always cutting demos. We had an independent record deal 20 years ago.”
Those learning experiences, Wil said, have built one on top of the next.
Wilson Fairchild’s most recent release is their take on Don Wilson’s classic, “Tulsa Time.” There’s a music video for it, too, that just might garner more line dance fans.
“We had the opportunity to work with George Jones before he passed away,” Wil said. “The last three or four years George was out touring, we would do 30 to 40 minutes of an acoustic set out in front of a George Jones show. That was a blast. It reminded us of classic country music that is largely gone.”
In high school during the early ’90s, Wil said he and Langdon loved the country music of Alan Jackson, Clint Black and Randy Travis.
“We thought Garth Brooks was kind of radical country at the time,” Wil said.
Hear Wilson Fairchild live, on stage for an acoustic show, at the historic Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. June 11. Purchase tickets at: aftontickets.com.
“It will just be the two of us and guitars, and it’s going to be great,” Wil said.