Greenwood-based artist William H. Evert is known for detail in his watercolors.
Examples of his nature interpretations are on view August and September in a Greenwood Artist Guild Artist of the Month exhibit at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood. An opening reception is from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
In his artist’s statement, Evert says his love of nature is reflected in his subject matter and his use of watercolors, whether he’s painting farm wildlife, rivers, lakes, mountains or the coast.
According to his artist biography, Evert spent his youth in rural New Jersey and Pennsylvania, hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. The biography notes Evert showed a strong interest in art at an early age and was accepted at the university level to study art, but chose accounting and business law.
He was a controller for a manufacturing company for 24 years and went on to as a coordinator for adults with developmental disabilities for 16 years.
Evert’s award-winning work has been displayed in juried shows, invitational exhibits and solo shows. His work is in private and corporate collections.
He is a member of the Greenwood Artist Guild and the Artist’s Coop in Laurens.