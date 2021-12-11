Pastor of Greenwood’s Morris Chapel Baptist Church, Bishop Oliver T. McCray Jr. has published his first book, “What Solomon Didn’t Say”.
Although the book was released in 2018, it only recently hit major online retailers.
McCray, 63, describes the book, “What Solomon Didn’t Say,” as a read that speaks to his years of experiences as a pastor, husband, father and a divorcé and “about discussing things the church won’t discuss.”
“I started throwing thoughts together for this book in 2007,” McCray recalled.
One topic: How parishioners “wrestle with religious confinements.”
“You can’t dance. You can’t drink. You can’t smoke. You can’t go here,” he said. “... A lot of churches don’t believe in females being preachers or in leadership roles. A lot of people wrestle with issues. This book gets right to the nitty-gritty.”
People in church sometimes feel they have failed or are being excluded if they are grappling with church hot-button topics, McCray said.
“There are issues that plague our families and communities that we don’t talk about in church,” McCray said. “I’m one of those keepin’ it real-type preachers.”
“In my years, I’ve experienced losing my job, going through a divorce and friends who’ve left me,” McCray said. “At times, I felt all alone, but God talked to me without any distractions. The first chapter of the book is about the blessing of suffering.”
This included his own suffering.
“My father left my mother when I was a year old,” he said. “I was reared by two God-fearing women and people in my community.”
McCray said his life experiences help him relate to struggles people in his church face.
“I can say, ‘I’ve been there,’ McCray said. “There was a time after my divorce when I had nothing but the clothes on my back and a few dollars. I almost ended up at a homeless shelter. I could not afford rent. I didn’t have a job and I didn’t have a church.”
But, McCray began volunteering with a literacy program and refereeing basketball games to pay bills. He later found himself at a church conference and got a job in Tampa, Florida as a pastor.
“I’d been divorced eight years at that point,” McCray said. “That church had a school. And, the principal of that school became my wife. We met at church and the rest is history. We’ve now been at Morris Chapel in Greenwood for eight years. All those experiences helped me write this book. “