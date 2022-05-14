Kick off Memorial Day Weekend 2022 with the annual Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival.
Since 1981, this town’s event has enabled hundreds to indulge in heaping plates of fried catfish, amusement rides, live music, arts and crafts and more.
Start things off May 25 with live gospel music and continue through May 28, with fun for the whole family.
Feastival chairman Rick Holland said during the event’s four days there will be activities including professional wrestling and a classic car cruise-in.
“We have more than 20 food vendors, including those selling catfish, barbecue and ice cream and free entertainment, along with free parking and a free shuttle service,” Holland said.
FoodBrenda Booher of Bristol, Tennessee’s The Shiver Shack is returning to prepare its signature offering — fried catfish.
“2021 was our best year since coming to the Feastival,” Booher said, noting crowds were in the tens of thousands.
Early plate sales and a limited delivery radius for plates helped people get their Feastival food fix. Get ready for heaps of fried catfish and catfish stew.
“The family environment of this event is part of what makes it,” Booher said. “Plus, the small town atmosphere. The cornmeal breading on the fish is what makes it so good. But, not everybody likes fish. So, we sell hamburgers, hot dogs, corn dogs and I’m working on ribbon fries. I try to find something new to bring every year.”
If catfish aren’t your thing, don’t worry. There’s plenty of food variety at the Feastival.
Glenn Laughter (rhymes with ‘daughter’) of Inman-based Mile High Concessions is a longtime Feastival food vendor, selling everything from fresh-cut fries with salt and malt vinegar to chips made to go.
“One of our best-sellers is Saratoga fries, potato chips on a stick,” Laughter, 73, said, noting these crunchy, twirly fries are threaded on a stick, making them perfect hand-helds for the Feastival. “You want fries to be crispy, but not overcooked. You don’t want a limp fry either. I’m very particular about what goes out of my window. I want it right.”
MusicSince 1980, The Entertainers have been performing for beach music fans along the Grand Strand and Myrtle Beach all the way to Florida, up to Washington, D.C. and beyond. Members today are from both North and South Carolina.
The Entertainers band plays the Friday night of the Feastival. The band’s repertoire includes lots of classic shag tunes, along with Top 40 dance hits, a little country, standards and more.
The Entertainers’ lead singer, Earl Dawkins, says the seven-piece band is “very versatile, with a distinct sound” and its three horn players set it apart.
“This group is sort of a spin-off of The Catalinas,” Dawkins said. “I was the lead singer of The Catalinas from 1975 to 1980. We came out of the chute with a following. The Entertainers have a trumpet, a trombone and a saxophone, and everybody in the band sings. When you play for a big crowd, people want to hear vastly different things. We play songs from the ‘50s all the way to dance hits of today. It’s really good to be back up and going after 2020. This year, we have more gigs than we’ve ever had. This is our first time to play in Ware Shoals.”
Dawkins says he “cut his teeth” on the sounds of Motown and his parents bought him a drum set when he was 8-years-old.
“I listened to Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson and The Miracles and Jackie Wilson,” Dawkins said. “That’s sort of where beach music started. …Beach music is sort of handed down through the ages. Adults like it and college kids eat it up.”
Dawkins said The Entertainers aim to have a new recording out and their last album, “Summer Love” in 2015, had nine songs reach No. 1.
Other performers for that last weekend in May include singers from Ware Shoals Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, the Pickens Creek band Thursday and Little Redd and The Tams on Saturday.