In its 42nd year, the Ware Shoals Catfish Feastival is four days of food-centric fun for all, during Memorial Day weekend.
This alcohol-free/no pets permitted festival boasts amusement rides, live music, food and craft vendors and more, Wednesday through May 27. No gate fee required.
It kicks off Wednesday night with gospel singing by local church groups at 6 p.m., followed by food, amusement rides, music and professional wrestling Thursday, Friday and May 27. There’s free parking. Complimentary golf cart shuttles are provided for those with limited mobility.
Rick Holland of Ware Shoals is chairperson of the Catfish Feastival nonprofit board of directors and he has been chairperson for several years. A handful of board members and several volunteers make this small-town food fest happen every year.
“I’m thinking the amount of catfish prepared and sold by Brenda Booher of the Shiver Shack (of Bristol, Tennessee) last year was about 2,000 pounds and a lot of our additional food vendors sold out,” Holland said. “The Town of Ware Shoals population is a little more than 1,600 and we estimate some 25,000 people come to Ware Shoals during the four days of the Feastival. We base that on the amount of food that’s sold and tickets for amusement rides.”
One of the Feastival food vendors this year sells Greek food and hails from Las Vegas, Holland said. Plus, there will be three Lakelands-area barbecue vendors: Workman’s, Smokey Gray’s and Broken Road. There will also be folks selling pizza and calzones, hibachi, hot dogs, sweets and more.
Newcomers to the Feastival food scene this year will be Lisa and Alan Wilson of Walhalla-based Gigi’s Grill on Wheels.
“We started with the food truck two years ago and we do this full-time now,” Lisa Wilson said. “All we do is cook all the time. The food truck runs us. Our burgers and homemade egg rolls are our biggest hits. We pat our Angus beef burgers out fresh. They’re off the chain. Our egg rolls include a Philly cheesesteak, a buffalo chicken and a pulled pork and collard greens one.”
Response from craft vendors has been so great that some have been turned away for lack of space, Holland said.
Holland said public turnout for the Feastival is largely from the Lakelands and surrounding areas, but it has also drawn out-of-state travelers in recent years, thanks to the board of directors’ stepped-up marketing efforts.
“We’ve had people that’s come from Nevada, California, Florida and New York, people coming from far and wide,” Holland said. “A lot of them are driving through the area and they see our billboards and advertising.”
Since its beginnings, the Feastival has grown from a two-day event to four days and the entertainment schedule has grown with it, Holland said.
“And, we had a good turnout for our Catfish Feastival pageant ahead of the event,” Holland said.
Rick Lee is keyboardist for the Feastival’s Saturday night music headliner, North Carolina-based Too Much Sylvia (2MS).
Lee said the band “is blessed to continue to play” 32 years into being a band, and to get in to the Carolina beach music market. We’re recording and writing music and it’s a treat to play your own songs in front of people. We like to get the crowd into it.”
2MS was inducted into The Carolina Beach Music Hall of Fame in 2019.
From now classic rock hits popularized by ZZ Top, to a Four Seasons medley, to Pitbull’s “Fireball” and 2MS’s own, “We Ain’t Leavin’ Carolina,” which “picks on the Yankees a little bit”, the foursome is known for putting on a high-energy all-ages show.
“Our song list varies per show,” Lee said. “We don’t have a set list. We just kind of go with the flow of the crowd. If they are reacting to the funky music, we’ll play a little more. If they want some country, we’ll drop some of that in there. This is our first time at the Feastival. You just can’t beat a small town festival.”
Lee says 2MS likes to play a variety of music people enjoy.
“With us, you could get AC/DC or the Electric Slide,” Lee said. “It’s more fun than ever to watch people dancing. The people are the show. We’re not the show. We’re just kind of orchestrating what they do.”
2MS is Steve Long, guitarist and primary lead vocalist; Eddy Howie, bass and vocals; Don Leonard, drummer; and Rick Lee, keyboardist and vocals. The group has roots in an even earlier North Carolina band, Sugarcreek.