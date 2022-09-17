Dakota McCall and Stacy and Mitch Hilton relax with meals at the 2021 Catfish Feastival Barbecue Competition. It’s coming back for a second year, next Friday and Saturday at the Ware Shoals Amphitheater beside Town Hall.
More than just a new outdoor concert space, the Ware Shoals amphitheater, beside Town Hall, is also the site of the second Catfish Feastival Barbecue Competition, next Friday and Saturday.
Organizer Rick Holland said more than 10 cook teams are signed up so far.
“Teams will begin selling at lunchtime on Friday and continue through Saturday,” Holland said. Team judging starts at 10 a.m. Saturday, he said, and winners will be announced at 4 p.m.
“People can stop by our Catfish Feastival booth and purchase People’s Choice tasting tickets. It’s $1 per vote. Proceeds will be split between the Catfish Feastival and whoever the People’s Choice winner is.”
Chuck Erwin of rural Abbeville and team Broken Road BBQ took first place in ribs at the 2021 competition.
Retired from AT&T, Erwin said he previously only did barbecue for family gatherings and the occasional fundraiser, until someone at a fundraiser he participated in for Greenwood’s Next Level Lifestyles fitness encouraged him to take it a step further.
“Somebody there who sold barbecue for a living told me I needed to get to selling,” Erwin said. “So, we started selling and that’s where the competition came from, too.”
This year, Erwin will also be cooking pulled pork, ribs and chicken. “We won ribs last year and I think we came in second on chicken...Cooking ribs low and slow, seasoning them beforehand and having the right sauce is key.”
Erwin said it took him and his team two and a half to three years of experimenting to perfect seasonings and sauce.
“My dad likes ribs with sauce,” Erwin said. “Our base is a sweet chili.”
Another favorite from Broken Road BBQ is a fried chimichanga-style pork-filled burrito, he said.
The two-day event also includes inflatables for children to enjoy and live music from the Grayson Downs Band at 7 p.m. Friday, Free Rangers at 3 p.m. Saturday, followed by Eloveation at 7.
In addition to barbecue, Holland said additional food vendors on site will be selling everything from doughnuts and ice cream to hibachi, funnel cakes and lemonade.