An indie/Americana concert in mid-October will support animal life-saving measures of the nonprofit Humane Society of Greenwood.
A limited number of early bird tickets to the second Wag & Jam are on sale through Sept. 25 for $20 through eventbrite.com. Regular price tickets at $25 are available until concert day.
Gates open at 6 p.m. Oct. 16 and show starts at 7.
The concert will be at the Uptown Market in Greenwood, 220 Maxwell Ave., with headliners Susto of Charleston and special guests Darby Wilcox and the Peep Show of Greenville.
Mary Rylander, HSOG board of directors secretary, is an area manager with local industry Colgate-Palmolive.
“This is my third year with the board of directors for the Humane Society,” Rylander, a dog owner said. “It’s a good fit for me. I have a boatload of dogs.”
Rylander said 100% of concert proceeds support HSOG’s adoption center, spay/neuter program, humane education and more.
“When COVID hit, we could not do a big indoor event last year,” she said. “We opted for a pod-style outdoor concert with local musicians at the drive-in movie theater. This year, we have moved it to the Uptown Market so it could be a weekend event. The Uptown Market is a great fit for that. ...We’ve upped the ante this year, with more widely-known bands.”
Rylander said Susto has “quirky, fun videos” and she describes their sound as “very easy to listen to and a summertime vibe.”
The band has made a name for itself touring and performing at major festivals in the United States. Susto’s 2019 album, “Ever Since I Lost My Mind,” was produced by Grammy award-winning producer Ian Fitchuk (Album of the Year for Kacey Musgraves’ “Golden Hour”). This year, Susto released “Time in the Sun.” Out now is a single, “Summertime.”
Food trucks will have a variety of foods at Wag & Jam. Event high-level sponsors will have access to a VIP area and premiere sponsors have designated concert seating.
“Definitely bring lawn chairs and blankets to the market for the show,” Rylander said. “Social distancing and masks are encouraged. If anybody is interested in sponsoring this concert should email: boardchair@ gwdhumanesociety.org.”