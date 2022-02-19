Family. Natural hair. Black identity.
These themes and more are prevalent in two new exhibits on view through March 4 at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
See works from two out-of-state artists. Also, you are invited to hear from artist Bryan Wilson, who is giving a talk at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Arts Center.
North Carolina-based artist and educator Bryan Wilson, a father of two daughters, said his art always starts with a concept. His works are highlighted in “More Than Ordinary”.
“I envision it as bodies of work,” Wilson wrote to the Index-Journal via email. “Presentation and audience are very much an early consideration.”
Wilson writes that his “Balance” series is autobiographical and his thesis for a master of fine arts degree.
“This documented my experience of juggling the pursuit of an art career while being present in my children’s lives,” Wilson writes, whereas a recent portrait series, “Naturally Speaking,” is a celebration of Black femininity, inspired by Wilson’s wife, children, co-workers and others.
“Natural hair can communicate so much,” Wilson writes.
Additional recent works of Wilson’s on view are part of a series, “Ordinary Heroes.”
“The ‘Ordinary Heroes’ is an inquiry into Black masculinity to present a more accurate counternarrative, as opposed to the more unflattering narrative promulgated in the media,” Wilson said.
In the Arts Center’s Special Exhibits are works by Georgia-based artist Ashan Pridgon, with a series of ceramic vessels in “Embracing the Natural.”
Pridgon’s work speaks to the significant role natural hair plays in Black culture. Techniques Pridgon uses in ceramic sculptures draw parallels to the styling of hair.
“In some ways, this has been an exercise in me learning how to do hair,” Pridgon said. “... It’s so different to see hair shown on clay.
“During my last semester of grad school at Clemson University, I started to explore hair,” Pridgon continued, during a Tuesday phone interview with the Index-Journal. “It’s vital to our culture ... and art is documentation.”
For years, Pridgon said he kept his own hair “short and groomed,” but in his last year of undergraduate studies, he started letting his hair grow and has continued since.
“It’s OK to express our culture and identity,” Pridgon said.
Pridgon said this Arts Center show is the first time he’s exhibited all these works of his together.
Hand-building with clay, then coiling and pinching it enables Pridgon to create his vessels. He often employs Raku, a Japanese pottery style where clay is removed from the kiln at the height of firing, causing rapid cooling.
With degree backgrounds in both accounting and art, Pridgon is an adjunct professor of art at the University of West Georgia. He also teaches drawing, ceramics and painting classes for youths, teens and adults at the Carrollton Center for the Arts.
These exhibits at Arts Center of Greenwood are sponsored by Greenwood County Community Foundation.