Restored violins once played by Jewish musicians killed in the Holocaust are Violins of Hope.
These remarkable instruments are coming to the Lakelands, for three not-to-be-missed opportunities: a youth/student outreach May 10, a public concert May 11 and a museum exhibit from Monday through May 21.
Violins of Hope are making a statewide tour of South Carolina. It started April 18 at the University of South Carolina School of Music recital hall and concludes May 14 at Newberry Opera House, with the Greenwood and Abbeville stops in-between.
Israeli master violinmaker Amnon Weinstein has spend the last two decades locating and restoring violins played by Jewish musicians killed in the Holocaust. Their stories, music and these instruments survive thanks to the painstaking efforts of Weinstein and his son, Avshalom.
The spirit of collaboration has enabled this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the Lakelands and Palmetto State, according to Austin Walker, community development director for the City of Abbeville.
“Sumter Opera House sent Abbeville Opera House the information about Violins of Hope coming to South Carolina,” Walker said. “Opera houses of South Carolina work together very often.”
From there, Walker got in touch with Sharon Tchonev with Varner International and Songs of Life, a Columbia, South Carolina-based concert production company that is sharing the story of the rescue of Bulgaria’s Jews during the Holocaust.
Sharon is a descendant of two Holocaust survivors, her maternal grandparents.
“They were among the 49,000 Bulgarian Jews rescued by the Bulgarian people, from Hitler’s death camps, in 1943,” Sharon said. “My husband and I started a concert tour, Songs of Life, in 2008, telling the story of how the Bulgarian people rescued their Jews.”
From concerts in Bulgaria and Israel, Songs of Life made its way to the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., Lincoln Center in New York and Wang Theatre in Boston and beyond.
“We commissioned an award-winning Bulgarian composer to write an oratorio for us, to tell the story, through a concert of how the rescue took place,” Sharon explained. “It was the Bulgarian people who saw what was happening around Europe and said, ‘We’re not going to let this happen here’...A lot of Bulgarians wore the yellow star, so Nazis could not tell who was who. ... What I hope people will take away from these concerts is that there’s always something you can do to help those around you. Bulgarians did this rescue, against all odds.”
The commissioned piece, Songs of Life, is the music piece to be performed by Violins of Hope in South Carolina.
“It’s very dynamic and definitely not boring,” Sharon said.
Sharon’s husband, Kalin Tchonev, was born and raised in the Bulgarian city of Varna and got his musical training there. The couple resides in Columbia.
“For 20 years, we took choirs and orchestras to Europe, and organized all their travel and performance tours,” Sharon said. “COVID-19 put a halt to it and we had to cancel our 2020 and 2021 productions and Europe. At the same time, we were introduced to Ellen B. Thompson, a native of Myrtle Beach, and a liaison of Violins of Hope South Carolina.”
Violins of Hope South Carolina enlisted Varna International to carry out its musical productions and to book performances.
Ironically, The Museum’s exhibits coordinator, Marion Smith knows Sharon and Kalin Tchonev from their choir and orchestral productions in Europe and having worked with Kalin in the past.
“God is in control of everything,” Sharon said, of things falling into place for all of this to happen.
Sharon had her first opportunity to hear Violins of Hope at Coastal Carolina University earlier this month and she and her husband, Kalin have shared space with the violins during this tour, often sleeping in the same room with the instruments.
“It’s amazing to think you are sleeping in the same room with instruments that were in the concentration camps, in the most horrible circumstances, and are here now,” Sharon said. “It’s kind of overwhelming.”
Each of the instruments has a story, Sharon said.
Connections to heritage are meaningful, Sharon, 51, continued, noting a blessing of the novel coronavirus pandemic shutdowns was having time to organize this extraordinary opportunity for South Carolina and 12 different cities.
Thompson, with Violins of Hope South Carolina, first saw these instruments in 2018 at a policy conference in Washington, D.C.
Thompson is on the national council for American-Israel Policy Affairs Committee.
“When master violin-maker Amnon encountered his first of these violins, it was filled with ash, from the crematoriums,” Thompson said. “Amnon has said that these violins have a voice now. These violins can pray and release a sound of hope. One of our mottos in South Carolina is, ‘While I breathe, I hope.’”
Thompson, 67, started the journey to bring Violins of Hope to South Carolina.
Partnership enabled violins to travel to the Lakelands
“I knew the City of Abbeville could not do this by ourselves this close to our Spring Festival and the price tag was large,” Walker said. “So, I thought about collaborating with Lisa Sanders and Greenwood Performing Arts.”
GPA executive director Lisa M. Sanders said Violins of Hope offers a great chance work with the City of Abbeville, Abbeville Opera House, The Museum of Greenwood and GPA’s current home stage, Greenwood Community Theatre.
“We’ve never done anything like this,” Sanders said. “To be able to bring something of this caliber to the Lakelands is huge. When Violins of Hope organizers started talking about bringing violins as an exhibit, I said, ‘Let me call my friend, Karen (Jennings) at The Museum.’
“Karen was instrumental in helping us secure funds from The Self Family Foundation to support this outreach,” Sanders said. “We jointly wrote a grant request. It’s the largest request we’ve ever written and the largest we’ve ever received...When this began, we had no idea how the world situation would change, with the war between Russian and Ukraine, making the story of these violins even more incredibly relevant.”
Jennings, The Museum’s executive director, said the collaboration provides a full sensory experience for Violins of Hope.
“You’ll not only hear the violins in concert but read about the instruments and the people who played them in the exhibit,” Jennings said.
“It’s nice to be able to tell the stories of these violins,” said Chloe Compton, The Museum’s collections manager, who is working on its Violins of Hope exhibit. “You’ll come in contact with something from the Holocaust and see the restoration. A picture just speaks a thousand words.”
And, music reaches the heart.