“Very Important Perspectives,” a teen art project, is on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood through next Saturday.
It’s a partnership between Arts Center of Greenwood and Boys and Girls Club of the Lakelands Region.
Spencer Bautista, Arts Center teacher for outreach summer art programs, worked with teens from the Starz24 Teen Center. Bautista taught them different techniques for photography and about collage.
At a reception for the exhibit, Bautista said all the teens who participated got to “follow their interests” regarding the photos they took.
Photos reflect basketball, nature and even play on a swing set, as well as friendship and unity.
See photographic prints, made of images from 35mm disposable cameras and some from an instant camera, paired with mixed media.
“Watching it come together was the best part,” said Autumn Sanders, 14, of Ninety Six.
Logan Tolbert, 16, of Greenwood said working together as a group was fun.
“I had never worked with a camera before in my life,” Tolbert said. “The most challenging part was figuring the right angle to take a picture. It showed me there are other things to do in the world besides play sports.”