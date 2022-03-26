Hops on Main in Uptown Greenwood, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 8 will give you the chance to sample 12 craft beers. It marks the second beer walk the City of Greenwood has hosted.
Flynn’s on Maxwell Wine and Beer is curating the brew selection.
“There’s something to entice all palates,” Debbie Flynn said. “We are bringing in some new South Carolina beers, but also expect a Greek beer, a cider and a seltzer, a beverage category that has grown in popularity during the past year.”
J. Gibson Hill, City of Greenwood events and marketing coordinator, said the city hosted its first beer walk in the fall.
“This spring beer walk happens to be during Lander’s senior week,” Hill said. “But, the walk is open to the public.”
Check-in and distribution of commemorative pint glasses will begin in the Uptown fountain parking lot at 5:15 p.m. April 8.
Enjoy live music from Steven Galloway in the Greenwood Building courtyard, alongside members of the Lander Alumni Association. The City of Greenwood is partnering with Lander University for this event.
After the beer walk, redeem your walk ticket at Good Times Brewing for a full-sized beer and head across the street to the Uptown Market, where The Mezz will be cranking out more tunes.
You must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID to purchase a Hops on Main ticket. Tickets are $25, available online at eventbrite.com.