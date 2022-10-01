Get tickets now, for spine-tingling fun in Abbeville next weekend, Oct. 7-9.
It’s the first Upstate Spirit Conference, to be hosted at the historic Belmont Inn, 104 E. Pickens St., by paranormal enthusiasts, husband and wife David and Karen Van Marm of Chesnee.
Tickets to the main event may be purchased at eventbrite.com.
Hear from scheduled presenters, including local ghost story book author Marjorie Chrisley Blalock, who writes under the name Marjorie LaNelle. Her titles include: “The Apparitions of Abbeville” and “Ghost Stories of Uptown Greenwood.”
There’s also a gallery reading by a psychic medium, Rick Hayes. Plus, paranormal researchers will lead four overnight investigations in Abbeville. There will also be vendors selling items associated with ghost-hunting, tea readings, ghost tours and more.
“About a year ago, my husband and I, who are both from the North, saw a YouTube video posted by some girls about being at the Belmont Inn and room 10 being haunted,” said conference host Karen Van Marm. “...We decided to go down and spend some time there. We booked a room...”
Soon, the idea to host a paranormal conference took shape.
David and Karen have long been interested in the unexplained. David, originally from Illinois, and Karen, originally from Ohio, met through paranormal internet circles. They married in 2010 and honeymooned at a phenomenology conference in Pennsylvania, before moving to South Carolina in 2011 for “warmer weather and history,” according to their biographical information.
“And, we’ve actually had some experiences at the Belmont, in room eight,” David said. “We heard a voice down a hall telling us to ‘Get out! Get out!’ near where the fire escape heads out. Early in the morning, we heard two loud raps on our door, from the inside. ...Most recently, at about dawn, it felt like someone, or something, kicked our bed. It woke me up. It was pretty substantial.”
Jim Petty, 68, co-owns the Belmont Inn with his wife, Susan. They bought it in the spring of 2020.
“People find out, it is, in fact, a busy place for ghosts,” Jim said. “But, it’s all positive energy ... Just last week, when I was helping a couple with a late evening check-in, I walked with them to their room, to make sure it was ready. I knocked on the door and we all distinctly heard a male voice say, ‘One minute.’ But, when I knocked again, and opened the door, no one was there.”
Jim said the inn routinely has guests from across the country “hoping to have an experience” of the paranormal kind and has hosted other spirit-themed events.
“We will have a meet and greet and a dinner and several things during the weekend, Karen said. “I’ve always been interested in the paranormal and David has had some experiences.”
Tim Drake Jr. a Clemson University state entomologist, says the Van Marms have experienced unusual things at property he owns in Abbeville. It’s at the corner of Poplar and Henry M. Turner streets.
It is one of four locations for the Upstate Spirit Conference’s overnight paranormal investigations.
The structure there is believed to have been once owned by an Abbeville storeowner by the name of Charles Dendy, and previously situated on the Abbeville square, on what was known as Dendy’s Corner.
“The Van Marms have previously spent two nights there and picked up a lot of activity in the house,” Tim said. “I’ve not experienced anything, but I have friends who have. The Van Marms have noted a dark mist descending the staircase and others have picked up on something, but whatever is there is not communicating with me.”
Older than previously thought, Tim said the structure dates to 1791, based on an inscription he’s uncovered on a ceiling timber. The building is believed to have been first used as an arsenal and most recently as a house.
Tim said previous use as an arsenal would make the building among the oldest still-standing public structures in the South Carolina upcountry.
In 1792, South Carolina placed its upcountry powder magazine and arsenal in Abbeville.
Tim purchased the building, which was for sale in 2019, and he has been working on restoring the interior, room by room, to what it might have looked like as a home in the 1800s.
“I have a direct ancestor, Hugh Wardlaw, who is said to have served on a committee to build the arsenal,” Tim said.
Beneath the structure, Tim has found remnants of marks from huge logs used to roll it from its previous location on Abbeville’s Court Square to where it sits now. He’s also found a sizeable cannon ball, and three fire pits, containing artifacts believed to date to the Revolutionary War.