10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy Oh Baby! Childhood in Greenwood. Upstairs, see Pirates and Buccaneers of the Carolinas. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, on view through Oct. 22 at Arts Center of Greenwood, the art of Lego construction by Jonathan Lopes and his exhibit, “New York City: Brick by Brick.”
Through Oct. 31, in Uptown Greenwood, Scarecrow Contest. Vote for your favorites at the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page.
Friday, A Brother’s Revival, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Saturday, Dan Tyminski, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
7:30 p.m. Saturday, Abbeville Opera House: Lucy and Ricky Ricardo Tribute. Info, tickets and season lineup online: abbevillecitysc.com/310/The-Abbeville-Opera-House.
Sunday, Vicky Saye Henderson and Friends, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 13-24, South Carolina State Fair in Columbia. Plans are for in-person exhibits, competitions, food, rides and entertainment, including a free, daily “Circus at the Fair.” Discount tickets available online and at participating Circle K locations, Sept. 8-Oct. 12. Visit: SCStateFair.org.
Thursday, Mother’s Finest, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Railroad Museum Golf Classic. Call The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, 864-229-7093.
Friday, Rockin’ the Rails. Call The Museum and Railroad Historical Center, 864-229-7093.
Oct. 16, 6 to 10 p.m. at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Wag and Jam music fundraiser for Humane Society of Greenwood. Enjoy tunes, plus concessions and craft beer, from Good Times Brewing.
Next Friday and next Saturday, Fourth Annual Greenwood Ghost Walk, hosted by Margie Chrisley Blalock. Call Blalock to reserve your spot, 864-321-2695. A three-block walk, highlighting folklore and ghost stories from Greenwood, Abbeville, Newberry and Edgefield. For ages 12 and older. Tickets at McCaslan’s Book Store in Greenwood. Cash or check only.
Oct. 16, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. 2021 iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival, hosted by the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Interactive learning fun for students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, emphasizing science, technology, engineering, arts and math. Visit: imaginesteamsc.org/lakelands and follow the festival happenings on Facebook.
Oct. 17, Newberry Opera House: Ernie Haase and Signature Sound. Purchase tickets at: newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Oct. 17-22 and a community performance Oct. 23, Frankenstein Camp at the Abbeville Opera House. Space is limited. Ages 8 to 16. Contact: performingarts.abbeville@gmail.com or 864-344-7655. Presented by Abbeville Community Performing Arts Board.
Oct. 19, The Brazillian All Stars, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Oct. 20 and 21, Empty Bowls Greenwood; take-out meals only this year. Supporting Greenwood Soup Kitchen. Call 864-227-3421 for remaining ticket availability.