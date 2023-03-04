Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now through Sunday, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
Now through Wednesday, Lander Student Juried Exhibit on view at Lander University Fine Art Gallery inside Abney Cultural Center.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts comedian James Gregory for two shows, 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Saturday, Interstellar Echoes: a Pink Floyd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Sunday, Cello concert by Jonathan Simmons to help with expenses to attend South African chamber music festival: Stellenbosch International. Performance is at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Clinton, 1387 Highway 56 South, at 3 p.m. Learn more: jonathansimmonscello.com/south-africa/
Tuesday, Newberry Opera House hosts Malevo Argentinian Dance at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Newberry Opera House hosts Meeting Mozart with CDP Kids at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, “The Woman and the Trees” Greenwood Artist Guild exhibition reception, with works by Greenwood-based Marianne Lenti. It is on view March 6 through April at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood. Enjoy appetizers and a cash bar from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Enter that evening’s 7 p.m. giveaway for “Spirit Tree Splendor” one of Lenti’s most sought-after early Spirit Tree paintings.
Friday, Chamber Music in the Emerald City, with cellist Raman Ramakrisnan and pianist Benjamin Hochman, at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Tickets are $45, available through Dr. Robert Anholt with the Clemson Center for Human Genetics in Greenwood. Email: ranholt@clemson.edu.
March 11, Chatham Rabbits with special guest, Angela Easterling, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 14, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Mathematics professor Josie Ryan discusses “The Mathematics of Communication.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
March 16, Master of Arts in Teaching solo exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 14 through 22.
March 17, Newberry Opera House hosts Chloe Agnew at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 18, Newberry Opera House hosts the Malpass Brothers at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 18, 13th Annual Lander University Film Festival, featuring a short film competition with multiple age divisions and an insightful on-stage interview session with Greenwood native and actor Grainger Hines, by fellow actor Michael Genevie of Abbeville. Additional presenters include writer, filmmaker and eight-time Lander Film Festival winner, Sam Thomas and actor/playwright Shelley Reid.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana.” Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
March 19, Newberry Opera House hosts the Modern Gentleman at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Cordis: Condition Blue at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 21, Collage Concert: “Collage of Cities” at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
March 21, Greenwood Film Society hosts you for a screening of the 1950 film directed by Fred Zinnerman that was a young Marlon Brando’s first film, “The Men.” It’s upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the screening begins at 7 p.m. Contact Lander University professor and author Dan Harrison for information by calling 864-341-3389.
March 23, Piedmont Agency on Aging invites you to a murder mystery dinner fundraiser for Meals on Wheels at Sundance Gallery at 5:30 p.m. “Death of a Gangster” is a 1920s mafia marriage murder mystery. Solve the case with your fellow detectives. Space is limited. Tickets are $50 in advance. Purchase at: eventbrite.com. Flapper, gangster and vintage wedding attire is encouraged. Enjoy appetizers, a cash bar and dinner at 146 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood.
March 23 and 24, Cambridge Academy presents, “Shrek” the musical, at Greenwood Community Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
March 25, Newberry Opera House hosts Yamato Drummers of Japan at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Newberry Opera House hosts Jason Stokes and The Music of the Rat Pack at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 29, Newberry Opera House hosts The Royal National Ballet performance of “Fire of Georgia” at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 30, Master of Fine Arts exhibition. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view March 27 through April 5.
March 30, Newberry Opera House hosts Crazy for Patsy Cline at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 31, Newberry Opera House hosts singer-songwriter Paul Thorn at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 31, Performer registration deadline for Feebstock 2023, an epic Greenwood music jam, in support of Humane Society of Greenwood this year. It’s April 22 at Sports Break, for Lakelands area musicians ages 50-plus. Musicians sign up online at the following link:https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeAXYbZxVsvaTZLb2sL3sXyw8a8pkP9eafn-pUsDJ8bR_fp8g/viewform?fbclid=IwAR0bQ6yEpnY8O-ZDnE9IaVcgkVc For details, contact Steve Eddy, 864-993-9307 or rsteve@nctv.com.
April 1, Newberry Opera House hosts the Tim McGraw tribute: Vegas McGraw at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism”. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 11, University Singers Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 13, Uptown Art Walk and Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit. Various venues, including the Arts Center of Greenwood, plus food trucks. 5 p.m.
April 13, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 14, Newberry Opera House hosts multi-platinum artists The Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Newberry Opera House hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute, Rumours at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
April 16, Newberry Opera House hosts the Peking Acrobats at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 18, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 19, Newberry Opera House hosts Italian Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 20, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view April 12 through May 3.
April 20, Jazz Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 20 through 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Balsam Range at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 21, Uptown Greenwood hosts a night of live bluegrass music with special guests, Steep Canyon Rangers. Details to be announced.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
April 22, Newberry Opera House hosts guitarist Tab Benoit at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, The second year of Feebstock kicks off at Sports Break in Greenwood, 5 to 10 p.m. Join Greenwood area musicians ages 50-plus for an epic night of music supporting Humane Society of Greenwood this year. Scheduled to perform are the Lockaby Eddy Band, Dubie’s Brothers, The Magic Band and many more. $10 minimum donation at the door. Inquire about commemorative T-shirts. For information, contact Steve Eddy: rsteve@nctv.com.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
April 23, Newberry Opera House hosts comedian Rondell Sheridan at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 27, Newberry Opera House hosts The Music of John Denver at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 29, The Museum of Greenwood is hosting its next Princess Tea Party for ages 4 to 12, complete with a carriage and visits with princesses. Two seatings are available, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Call 864-229-7093 for ticket information.
April 30, Newberry Opera House hosts former American Idol favorites Reuben Studdard and Clay Aiken together at 7 p.m. as part of their joint Twenty The Tour. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, Newberry Opera House hosts the Newberry Chamber Orchestra at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, Newberry Opera House hosts a cast of characters in Who Hijacked by Fairytale, a story of a wayward Southern belle, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 11, Newberry Opera House hosts Newberry College Jazz Big Band at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry Opera House hosts Abilene at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 13, Newberry Opera House hosts the Elvis Imperials at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 19, Newberry Opera House hosts The Tams at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Vintage Vixens at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
May 28, Newberry Opera House hosts Carolina Jubilee at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 3, Iron Horse Bluegrass at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets aftontickets.com/ironhorse.
June 9 through 18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard’s on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.
Sept. 14 through 17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, “Parading Crazy on the Porch” at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at: aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.
Oct. 7, Heritage Days at the Depot, hosted by Belton Area Museum Association. This award-winning living history event lets you explore 18th-century and 19th-century pioneers and Native Americans.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.