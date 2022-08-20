Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.

Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.

Tags