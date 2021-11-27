Listings subject to change.
November through Jan. 2, 2021, 29th Annual National Gingerbread House Competition. Display open for public viewing at The Omni Grove Park Inn in Ashville, North Carolina. visit omnihotels.com/hotels/asheville-grove-park/things-to-do/gingerbread/national-gingerbread-competition.
Now, through Jan. 7, “A Local Look” on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday, Newberry Opera House: Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Thursday, Branson on the Road: Christmas style. Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Next Friday and Saturday, Handmade for the Holidays in the Livery Stable on Trinity Street in Abbeville. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Next Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Uptown Greenwood’s Santa on Main Weekend: pajama party with Santa, photos, crafts, tree lighting, Christmas market, Christmas parade. Call 864-953-2475.
Friday and Saturday and Dec. 10, 11 and 12, “Elf: The Musical”, Greenwood Community Theatre, 110 Main St., Greenwood. General admission seating. Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/gct/6741. Call 864-229-5704.
Next Friday, Newberry Opera House: Lightwire: A Very Electric Christmas. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
Next Saturday, Abbeville Cookie Walk, 1 to 4 p.m. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Next Saturday, Appalachian Road Show Christmas, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Next Saturday, Christmas market, at Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave., Greenwood, details TBA. Vendors selling assorted gift items.
Next Sunday, Hope Illuminates: Service of Remembrance, Newberry Opera House. Info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Dec. 7, Paint Night with Tommy in Abbeville at Southern Succotash. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Dec. 9, Ugly Christmas Sweater Trivia Night in Abbeville at Belmont Inn. Portion of proceeds supports Toys to Tots. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.
Dec. 9-11 and Dec. 16-18, Stage production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” at Abbeville Opera House, in partnership with Abbeville Community Performing Arts. For more on Christmas in Abbeville events, visit abbevillecitysc.com/455/Christmas-in-Abbeville.