Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Now through Nov. 4, STEAM exhibit, hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood. Reception TBA. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 4, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a wind ensemble concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Oct. 7-9, Paranormal/ghost- hunting conference at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville, titled, “The Upstate Spirit Conference,” hosted by David and Karen Van Marm.
Oct. 11 through 16, the Peace Center presents “Dear Evan Hansen,” peacecenter.org.
Oct. 11, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of English Rachel Scoggins talks about, “Why We Create Monsters”. Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Oct. 12, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a guest artist recital featuring Astralis. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Oct. 14-15, Hogs and Hens Barbecue Festival in Abbeville. Check out competition and vending cook teams, craft vendors, live music and even a hair-raising mullet pageant for those who embrace a business in the front, party in the back hairstyle! The fun starts at 5 p.m. on Court Square opening night of the festival and continues the following day, with activities by the Downtown Abbeville Merchants Association and Chamber of Commerce, including Vino in the Ville and a Family Scavenger Hunt. Visit: abbevillecitysc.com.
Oct. 15, Wag & Jam benefit by Humane Society of Greenwood at Uptown Market at 6 p.m. Free live music, with food and drink available for purchase, plus furry pups to love on during the concert. Info: gwdhumanesociety.org.
Oct. 16, Festiva presents music and comedy by Three on a String. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Oct. 19 and 20, 14th Annual Empty Bowls Greenwood, a fundraiser for Greenwood Soup Kitchen at the United Center for Community Care, 929 Phoenix St. Take home a handmaAdvanced tickets required. Call 864-227-3421.
Oct. 20, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts an art reception featuring Michael Marks and “Rising Tides”. Lander Art Gallery. 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Oct. 5 through Nov. 2.
Oct. 22, iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival hosted by Arts Center of Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Oct. 22, Motown and More with United Sound Entertainment at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/motown.
Oct. 25, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior voice recital featuring Charli Cisson and Katie Walenceus. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 1, Railroad Museum Golf Classic at the Links at Stoney Point. Contact: nickie@greenwoodmuseum.org.
Nov. 2, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of English and director of Honors College and Interdisciplinary Studies, Lillie Craton discusses “The Victorian Freak Show”. Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Nov. 5, Jeremy’s Ten: a Pearl Jam Tribute, at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/jeremys10.
Nov. 6, Festiva presents, McLeod Pipers. Free admission. 4 p.m., 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Nov. 10, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts art reception for the Masters of Art in Teaching Graduate Student Exhibit. Lander Art Gallery 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Nov. 7 through 16.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a faculty recital featuring cello played by Richard Thomas. Barksdale Recital Hall in Abney Cultural Center. 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 17, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a jazz ensemble concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 12, Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/cash.
Nov. 15 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
Nov. 19, Little Roy and Lizzie Show: a bluegrass performance at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. aftontickets.com/littleroy.
Nov. 21, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a chamber strings concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 29, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a wind ensemble concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 29, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior student art exhibit featuring design and studio artists. Lander Art Gallery. 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Nov. 21 through Nov. 29.
Dec. 1, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior bachelor of fine arts solo exhibit by Ashley Garcia. Lander Art Gallery. 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Dec. 1 through 14.
Dec. 4, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a University Singers Christmas Concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 4 p.m.
2023
Jan. 7, Nashville Songwriters’ Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina returns to Greenwood Community Theatre. Returning to Greenwood for this show will be Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, along with fellow songwriter, Jenn Schott. Details to be announced.
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television”. Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Feb. 26, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 14, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Mathematics professor Josie Ryan discusses “The Mathematics of Communication”. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana”. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism”. Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.