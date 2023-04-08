Listings subject to change.
Now, through June, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.
Now, through Sunday, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
Tuesday, University Singers Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Wednesday through April 17, Friends of Greenwood Library Spring Book Sale, during specified hours: Wednesday 1 to 5:30 p.m., regular library hours Thursday through Saturday, closed Sunday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday. Buy books for all ages, a variety of genres and topics, along with DVDs, CDs, vinyl and magazines. Call 864-941-4654.
Thursday, Uptown Art Walk and Bachelor of Fine Arts senior exhibit. Various venues, including the Arts Center of Greenwood, plus food trucks. 5 p.m.
Thursday, Wind Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Friday, Newberry Opera House hosts multi-platinum artists The Verve Pipe at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Newberry Opera House hosts Fleetwood Mac tribute, Rumours at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 15, Comedian Jerry Carroll at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets online anytime at aftontickets.com/jerrycarroll.
April 16, Newberry Opera House hosts the Peking Acrobats at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 18, Chamber Strings Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 19, Newberry Opera House hosts Italian Saxophone Quartet at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.
April 20, Lander University senior Bachelor’s of Design exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view April 12 through May 3.
April 20, Jazz Ensemble Concert at Lander University’s Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
April 20 through 23, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Matilda Jr.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
April 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Balsam Range at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit newberryoperahouse.com.