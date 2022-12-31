Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Now, through Friday, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.”
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2023
Next Saturday, Winter Beer Dinner at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, 233 Maxwell Ave., 7 p.m. Tickets go fast for this night of curated drinks and dinner. Tickets $75. (Tip not included.)
Next Saturday, Nashville Songwriters’ Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina returns to Greenwood Community Theatre. Returning to Greenwood for this show will be Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, along with fellow songwriter, Jenn Schott. 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
Next Saturday, Movie Night at the Ranch, a fundraiser for Equine Heart Healers Ranch at 2373 Mount Bethel Road, Ware Shoals, 5:30 p.m. Tickets limited to the first 30 purchasers. $10 per person. Payments accepted via Venmo and CashApp. For details, see the Equine Heart Healers Ranch Facebook page.
Jan. 14, “Elvis Celebration” with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online: aftontickets.com. 864-366-9673.
Jan. 17, The Greenwood Film Society will have a general interest meeting at 6:30 pm, upstairs at Good Times Brewing, 233 Maxwell Ave. Following the meeting will be a screening of Alfred Hitchcock’s first feature-length film from 1925, “The Pleasure Garden.” Those interested in cinema history, classic, foreign and independent films are encouraged to attend. For information, call Daniel Harrison, 864-388-8779.
Jan. 19, Tom Stanley, solo exhibition and celebration. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Jan. 11 through Feb. 8.
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 28, Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online at aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 4, applications open for the Abbeville Holistic Expo, at the Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, 2 to 4 p.m. Dates and expo details to be announced at this time.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.