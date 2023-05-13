Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Through June, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.
May 13, Third Annual Earth into Art pottery sale, at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Join Greenwood Area Studio Potters for this Mother’s Day weekend sale of hand-crafted clay items, decorative and functional. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 864-388-7800 or artscentergreenwood@gmail.com.
May 13, Newberry Opera House hosts the Elvis Imperials at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 16, Greenwood Film Society screening of the 1933 film, “I’m No Angel,” upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film screening at 7 p.m. Questions: call host Dan Harrison, 864-341-3389.
May 16 (at Sundance Gallery), May 17 (at Montague’s Restaurant), May 18 (at Key West Club) and May 19 (at Howard’s on Main), book signings by explorer, anthropologist and author Julian Monroe Fisher, formerly of Greenwood, celebrating the launch of his latest book, “Tales from a Hometown: 1955-1973.” 5 to 7 p.m. And, May 18 and 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (at The Dixie). More dates/locations to follow.
May 19, Newberry Opera House hosts The Tams at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 23-28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Vintage Vixens at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Bird Walk at Ninety Six National Historic Site. Tickets required. Volunteers and park rangers lead you as you look for local and migratory birds and record your finds. Binoculars permitted. Pets not allowed. 9 a.m. Reserve free tickets:eventbrite.com/e/bird-walk-tickets-619830879847.
May 20, Family Fun Day at the Train, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Railroad Historical Center opens. Tour seven refurbished train cars, play, go on a hobo scavenger hunt and enjoy snacks. Gate admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages four through 12. Free admission children ages three and younger.
May 21, Newberry Opera House hosts Glenn Miller Orchestra at 3 p.m. Buy tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
May 28, Newberry Opera House hosts Carolina Jubilee at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
June 3, Iron Horse Bluegrass at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets aftontickets.com/ironhorse.
July 6-8, enjoy Local Focal, live, local music during the South Carolina Festival of Discovery at Howard’s on Main, 330 Main St. in Greenwood.
June 9-18, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Guys and Dolls”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
June 13-18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18-23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2-20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Aug. 25, Clay Page at Howard’s on Main, 7 p.m. Get tickets online: eventbrite.com.
Sept. 14-17, Greenwood Community Theatre’s Penguin Project presents, “ Jungle Book KIDS”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2-5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sept. 22, 23 and 24, The musical, “Parading Crazy on the Porch” at Abbeville Opera House. Performances: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 23 and 3 p.m. Sept. 24. Tickets online at: aftontickets.com/paradingcrazy.
Oct. 7, Heritage Days at the Depot, hosted by Belton Area Museum Association. This award-winning living history event lets you explore 18th-century and 19th-century pioneers and Native Americans.
Oct. 13, 14 and 15, Disney on Ice presents, “Find Your Hero” a mix of classic and modern tales, including “Moana”, “Tangled” and “Frozen” at Augusta Georgia’s James Brown Arena. Get tickets in person at the arena box office or online: AECTix.com.
Oct. 27 through Nov. 5, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Little Shop of Horrors”. Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Dec. 8 through 10, Greenwood Community Theatre presents, “Junie B. in Jingle Bells, Batman Smells!” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.