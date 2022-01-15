Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Today, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents “Elvis Birthday Celebration in the Carolinas” with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder. Tickets: aftontickets.com/elvis.
Jan. 21, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Robert Earl Keen. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 21, 7:30 p.m. at Greenwood Community Theatre, Greenwood Performing Arts presents, “Trial By Fire: A Journey Tribute.” Tickets: tix.com/ticket-sales/gct/6741/event/1250872.
Jan. 22, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents “Interstellar Echoes: Pink Floyd Tribute.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/interstellarechoes.
Jan. 23, Tab Benoit, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 27, Aquila Theatre: The Great Gatsby, Newberry Opera House: tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 28, Hotel California: Eagles Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 29, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents “Lynyrd Skynyrd Tribute.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/freebird.
Jan. 29, Polish Wieniawski Philharmonic, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, 12:30 p.m., Newberry Gospel Brunch, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, American Spiritual Ensemble, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Jan. 30, 4 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva Cultural Arts series presents Lander University Department of Music Honors recital. Free admission.
Feb. 1, Rigoletto (opera), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 3, The Lettermen, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 4, Gaelic Storm, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents, “Natural Wonder: Stevie Wonder Tribute.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/naturalwonder.
Feb. 6, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents Glenn Miller Orchestra. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 10, Shawn Colvin, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 12, 7:30 p.m., Abbeville Opera House presents, “Motown and More with United Sound Entertainment.” Tickets: aftontickets.com/motown.
Feb. 13, 3 p.m., Peach State Orchestra presents the opera, “Marriage of Figaro” at Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 15, The McCartney Years, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 17, The Machine performs Pink Floyd, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 18, Jimmy Fortune, presented by Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 19, The Blue Dogs, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 22, “The Story of Southern English” with Sean Barnette, professor of English. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
Feb. 24, “An Evening with C.S. Lewis,” 7:30 p.m. at Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus. This theatrical experience, featuring David Payne, puts you in the scene with famed British author C.S. Lewis, hosting a group of American writers at his home near Oxford. Learn of his friendship with writer J.R.R. Tolkien and why Lewis nearly abandoned the Narnia Chronicles. To purchase tickets: erskine.edu/eveningwithcslewis.
Feb. 26, James Gregory, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 27, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “The Music of Peter, Paul and Mary.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
Feb. 28, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Tango Argentina.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 3, Newberry College Honors Recital, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 4, Lee Greenwood, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 5, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Keb’ Mo’. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 8, Pilobolus, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 10, Newberry Opera House: Fairytales on Ice. Purchase tickets at newberryoperahouse.com or 803-276-6264. Reduced capacity seating. Fees apply at checkout. All sales final.
March 11, Roy Orbison/Buddy Holly: Hologram Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 12, Guild Wedding Expo, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, Songs We Love: Lincoln Center Jazz, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 15, “The Commune: an American Tradition” with Zach Rubin, professor of sociology. Part of a free, public lecture series presented by Lander University. 5:30 p.m. At the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Call 864-388-8351.
March 17, Celtic Angels Ireland, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 18, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Peabo Bryson. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 19, Lorrie Morgan, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 20, Siberian Virtuosi, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 25, Del McCoury Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 26, Thompson Square, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
March 27, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Balsam Range. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., March 27 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents the Seipp/Sheets Trumpet and Organ Duo. Free admission.
March 31, Paul Thorn, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
4 p.m., date TBA, at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, Festiva cultural arts series presents “Americana” a celebration of music by American composers.
April 1, Rocketman: Tokyo Joe, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 2, Sweet Baby James: James Taylor Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 3, Music of the Rat Pack, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 5, Lil’ Buck performs Memphis Jookin’, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 19, 8 p.m. The Queen’s Six, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 22, Confederate Railroad, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 24, ColaJazz: Jazz Appreciation Month, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 28, Seance Meets Magic, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
April 30, Branford Marsalis Quartet, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 1, The Perondi’s Stunt Dog Experience, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 2, Newberry Chamber Orchestra, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 5, Sierra Hull and Justin Moses, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 6, DSB: Journey Tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 7, Kentucky Derby fundraiser, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 8, Material Girls: A Tribute (Cher, Lady Gaga and Adele), Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 12, Newberry College Jazz Big Band, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
May 14, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Violins of Hope.” Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 15, 3 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Sheena Easton. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Janis Joplin tribute, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com
May 21, DC Danceworks, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 22, The Quebe Sisters, Newberry Opera House. Ticket and info: newberryoperahouse.net.
June 3, 8 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, Geneva Lewis. Tickets: newberryoperahouse.com.
June, date TBD, Rock the Towers concert, Newberry Opera House. Tickets and info: newberryoperahouse.com.
Aug. 5, 7 p.m., Newberry Opera House presents, “Corsets and Cravats” Mid 19th-century material culture.