Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
Now through March 2, “Gullah Spirit” art of Jonathan Green, on view at the Arts Center of Greenwood, and the exhibit, “Sewn by the Sea: Sweetgrass Basketry” 120 Main St.
Now through March 8, Lander Student Juried Exhibit. Reception 5 p.m. at Lander Fine Art Gallery. Exhibit on view Feb. 14 through March 8.
Saturday, Morning Bird Walk at Ninety Six National Historic Site, 9 a.m. Join local birder and park volunteer Rusty Wilson and park ranger Adrian Stewart for this Great Backyard Bird Count walk. Reservations required. Twenty spots available. Call 864-543-4068 extension 3, Wednesday through Sunday, between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Abbeville Artist Guild invites you to a portrait-drawing workshop with artist Amy Alley, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Divine Your Space, 130 Trinity St. There is no cost for Abbeville Artist Guild members who have paid their 2023 dues and a $35 fee for non-guild participants. Materials and supplies will be furnished. Contact: abbevilleartistguild@gmail.com.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts The Blue Dogs at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Sunday, Sweetgrass basket-making workshop with Vera Manigault in the main gallery of the Arts Center of Greenwood. Sold out.
Saturday and Sunday, Greenwood Community Theatre presents “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.” Box office hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 5 p.m. Call 864-229-5704.
Sunday, Newberry Opera House hosts Flat Out Strangers at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Tuesday, “Gullah Visions” Community lecture with Lander University professors James Romaine and Elizabeth Snipes-Rochester. 5:30 p.m. in the Arts Center of Greenwood reception hall.
Tuesday, the Greenwood Film Society invites you to watch director Robert Rossen’s 1947 film noir classic, “Body and Soul.” Cinema-centered conversation starts at 6:30 p.m. Showtime is at 7 p.m., upstairs at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, 233 Maxwell Ave. Run time for the film is one hour and 45 minutes. Contact organizer Dan Harrison with recommendations for the March film to be viewed and discussed at: dharrison@lander.edu. Up for consideration will be little-known or under-appreciated films from the 1920s through the 1940s, by accomplished directors. This group is open to those interested in cinema history, classic, foreign and independent films.