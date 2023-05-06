Listings subject to change. Contact host organizations for most up-to-date information.
Through June, Members-only Greenwood Artist Guild Spring Show, at The Museum of Greenwood.
Saturday, is the final day of the Abbeville Spring Festival on Court Square. Amusement rides, food, arts, crafts and two stages for live music, plus a kids’ zone and more. Visit: abbevillecitysc.com/170/Spring-Festival.
Saturday, Greenwood Artist Guild invites you to its first Landscape Artist of the Year celebration at Grace Street Park, 112 Merrywood Drive, Greenwood. It is open to artists working in all mediums. Starting at 10 a.m., with lunch provided and award presentations at 4:15 p.m., jurors for this are Linda Neely and Cyndy Epps. Make reservations with Patsy Sirman at: patsysirman.art@gmail.com. Rain date: May 7. Art entry fees: $25, cash or check.
Saturday, Newberry Opera House hosts a cast of characters in Who Hijacked by Fairytale, a story of a wayward Southern belle, at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Thursday, Newberry Opera House hosts Newberry College Jazz Big Band at 8 p.m. Buy tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
Friday, Newberry Opera House hosts Abilene at 8 p.m. Buy tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 13, Third Annual Earth into Art pottery sale, at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St. Join Greenwood Area Studio Potters for this Mother’s Day weekend sale of hand-crafted clay items, decorative and functional. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact: 864-388-7800 or artscentergreenwood@gmail.com.
May 13, Newberry Opera House hosts the Elvis Imperials at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 16, Greenwood Film Society screening of the 1933 film, “I’m No Angel,” upstairs at Good Times Brewing. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Film screening at 7 p.m. Questions: call host Dan Harrison, 864-341-3389.
May 19, Newberry Opera House hosts The Tams at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 23-28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 20, Newberry Opera House hosts Vintage Vixens at 3 p.m. Purchase tickets by calling 803-276-6264. All sales are final. Visit: newberryoperahouse.com.
May 20, Bird Walk at Ninety Six National Historic Site. Tickets required. Volunteers and park rangers lead you as you look for local and migratory birds and record your finds. Binoculars permitted. Pets not allowed. 9 a.m. Reserve free tickets:eventbrite.com/e/bird-walk-tickets-619830879847.