Saturday, Uptown Greenwood Beer Crawl and Poker Run, 5 to 7 p.m., concluding with a concert at Uptown Market. Tickets live now for purchase online at eventbrite.com.
Saturday, Jeremy’s Ten: a Pearl Jam Tribute, at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/jeremys10.
Sunday, Festiva presents, McLeod Pipers. Free admission. 4 p.m., 108 E. Cambridge Ave.
Nov. 10, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts art reception for the Masters of Art in Teaching Graduate Student Exhibit. Lander Art Gallery 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Nov. 7-16.
Nov. 10 through Jan. 6, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts “A Local Look 2022.” Reception Nov. 10, 5 to 7 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Arts Center of Greenwood hosts, “A Local Listen 2022,” 6 to 9 p.m. emeraldtriangle.us/arts-center.
Nov. 11, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a faculty recital featuring cello played by Richard Thomas. Barksdale Recital Hall in Abney Cultural Center. 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 12, Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com/cash.
Nov. 15 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” peacecenter.org.
Nov. 17, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a jazz ensemble concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 18, Grape Stomp in Uptown Greenwood, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Taste wines at more than a dozen stops on this wine walk and bring home a souvenir glass, presented by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce. Purchase tickets in advance online: greenwoodscchamber.org.
Nov. 19, Little Roy and Lizzie Show: a bluegrass performance at Abbeville Opera House, 7:30 p.m. aftontickets.com/littleroy.
Nov. 21, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a chamber strings concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 29, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a wind ensemble concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 8 p.m.
Nov. 29, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior student art exhibit featuring design and studio artists. Lander Art Gallery. 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Nov. 21 through Nov. 29.
Dec. 1, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a senior bachelor of fine arts solo exhibit by Ashley Garcia. Lander Art Gallery. 5 p.m. Exhibit on view Dec. 1 through 14.
Dec. 4, Lander University College of Arts and Humanities hosts a University Singers Christmas Concert. Abney Cultural Center Auditorium. 4 p.m.
Dec. 2, 3, 9 and 10, McCormick’s Holiday on Main. Highlights include shopping, historic sites, a festival of trees, a story walk, a Whoville-themed parade and a live theater performance of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and more. Call the McCormick Chamber of Commerce at 864-852-2835 or visit mccormickscchamber.org.
Wednesdays through Saturdays, year-round, see exhibit installations on the lower level of The Museum, 106 Main St., Greenwood, including A Carolina Kitchen, Blyth Funeral Home, Hodges Pharmacy, Index-Journal, Greenwood Mills, Countybank and Park Seed in Space. On the main level, enjoy rotating exhibits of local interest. Upstairs, see some of the animals that are part of The Museum’s collection and more. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission. Donations accepted. Call 864-229-7093.
2023
Jan. 7, Nashville Songwriters’ Benefit for Make-A-Wish South Carolina returns to Greenwood Community Theatre. Returning to Greenwood for this show will be Nashville Songwriters’ Hall of Fame inductee Byron Hill, along with fellow songwriter, Jenn Schott. 7:30 p.m. Purchase tickets through the GCT box office, 864-229-5704.
Jan. 14, “Elvis Celebration” with Austin Irby and Jacob Eder, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online: aftontickets.com. 864-366-9673.
Jan. 24 through 29, the Peace Center presents “Come From Away,” peacecenter.org.
Jan. 28, Jeremy’s Ten, a Pearl Jam tribute, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Get tickets online at aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Jan. 29, Festiva presents, an honors recital by students from the Lander University department of Music. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 7, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Professor of psychology Jonathan Bassett discusses “The Psychology of Violent Television.” Refreshments 5:30 p.m. Discussion begins at 6 p.m.
Feb. 25, Buddy Jewell, a Nashville Star winner, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
Feb. 26, Festiva presents a Keyboard Extravaganza with organist Tim Walters, joined by Pyerce L. Oates on organ and piano. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
Feb. 28 through March 5, the Peace Center presents “Beetlejuice,” peacecenter.org.
March 4, Interstellar Echoes: a Pink Floyd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 11, Chatham Rabbits with special guest, Angela Easterling, at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
March 14, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Mathematics professor Josie Ryan discusses “The Mathematics of Communication.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
March 19, Festiva presents Greenwood Festival Chorale singing their concert program, “Americana.” Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
April 4, Community Lecture Series at Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., hosted by Lander University. Assistant professor of media and communications Walter Iriarte discusses “TikTok Evangelism.” Refreshments at 5:30 p.m. Discussion at 6 p.m.
April 4 through 9, the Peace Center presents “CATS,” peacecenter.org.
April 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Harper Lee’s To Kill a Mockingbird,” peacecenter.org.
April 22, Mostley Crue and Poison’Us, tributes to Motley Crue and Poison at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
April 23, Festiva presents organist Josiah Armes. Free admission. 4 p.m. First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 East Cambridge Ave.
May 23 through 28, the Peace Center presents “Jagged Little Pill,” peacecenter.org.
May 26, 27 and 28, “Derby Girls: The Musical” at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.
June 13 through 18, the Peace Center presents “1776,” peacecenter.org.
July 18 through 23, the Peace Center presents “Six,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 2 through 20, the Peace Center presents “Wicked,” peacecenter.org.
Aug. 19, Freebird: a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute at Abbeville Opera House. 7:30 p.m. Tickets: aftontickets.com. Info: 864-366-9673.